Lam Research Named as One of Ethisphere's 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies®

FREMONT, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced it has been named as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Lam is the only wafer fabrication equipment maker and one of two companies in the semiconductor category included on this year's global list, which honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

"Ethics and compliance are deeply rooted in our company's core values." – Lam Research President and CEO Tim Archer

"At Lam, everything we undertake – from driving breakthrough innovations, to serving our customers, to our goal of becoming net zero by 2050 – is executed with a commitment to excellence. That means doing business the right way," said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer at Lam Research. "Ethics and compliance are deeply rooted in our company's core values and are part of our shared responsibility to make the world a better place."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process evaluates companies on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The 2023 list recognized 135 honorees, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"We are proud to be named this year as one the World's Most Ethical Companies, a reflection of Lam's unwavering commitment to business integrity through company culture, transparency and upholding the principles set forth in our global standards of business conduct," said Nick Bougopoulos, chief compliance officer at Lam Research. "Lam has established policies and programs for a strong and effective ethics and compliance framework to ensure we strive to uphold the best practices worldwide."

"Ethics matter. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, CEO of Ethisphere. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Lam Research for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Led by its guiding principle to "act with purpose for a better world," Lam Research was also recently named to Fortune's 2023 World's Most Admired Companies, JUST Capital's 2023 Most JUST Companies, and Barron's 2023 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies.

