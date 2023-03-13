Yellow.ai recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

The report assesses Yellow.ai's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai , a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms . Recognized as a Niche Player in 2022, Yellow.ai's recognition as a Challenger in this year's report is based on the evaluation of its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Yellow.ai's Dynamic AI agents handle over 2 billion interactions every quarter, automating customer and employee experiences across 35+ channels and 135+ languages on voice and chat. Yellow.ai's Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP), powered by generative AI, enables businesses to reduce expenses by 60% and is complemented by a suite of solutions, including the recently launched Dynamic Conversation Designer , Yellow.ai Marketplace, Customer Data Platform (CDP) Engage, and Omnichannel Agent Assist Platform.

"We're humbled to have been recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. We believe this recognition is a testament to the strength of our platform capabilities. We think our improvement from a Niche Player to a Challenger underlines our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers. Over the past year, we launched several cutting-edge products, including our proprietary DynamicNLP™ , significantly improving time-to-market and ease of use for our customers while reducing their operational costs," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder, Yellow.ai.

Yellow.ai is one of just 19 vendors across the globe recognized in the report. The company grew at a 4x rate in North America, and continues to scale up in India, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Middle East markets. The company's strong customer base, coupled with its focus on customer success, has helped it build a foundation of referenceable customers, and it continues to add new customers every quarter.

On the strategy moving forward, Ravinutala added, "We are deeply investing in domain-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) to enable dynamic content creation for a comprehensive experience with our enterprise-grade Dynamic AI agents. We have already lowered the barrier for training common intents using our DynamicNLP™ and now by using generative AI, we are aiming to lower the barrier even further and enable enterprises to train custom intents that are specific to their business. Additionally, our VoiceAI product is now twice as accurate and reliable, and we're soon launching Voice 2.0 to enhance it even further. "

To learn more, access a complimentary copy of the report at https://yellow.ai/gartner-magic-quadrant-enterprise-conversational-ai-platform/

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI Platform, enabling enterprises to unlock business potential at scale. The platform is trusted across 85+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino's, Sephora, Hyundai, Biogen International, Edelweiss Broking, Siemens Limited, Zalora, Zenyum, JD.ID, Bharat Petroleum, and Waste Connections US. Powered by Dynamic AI agents for enterprises, the company aims to deliver human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale, through its no-code platform. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, IDC, and G2 as a leader, the company has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.

Visit www.yellow.ai for more information. Contact us at contact@yellow.ai

