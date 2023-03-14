AARP Member Benefits Announce Expanded Offerings for Q1 2023

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can now take advantage of savings from two new providers, invisaWear Safety Devices and Karisma Hotels & Resorts. In addition to these new offerings, AARP members have access to over 300 discounts and benefits through their AARP membership.

"We are pleased to make available more opportunities for AARP members to save in 2023," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "From smart jewelry and accessories with life-saving technology to savings on much-needed getaways, this quarter's new offerings showcase part of the value of an AARP membership particularly during a time when many are tightening their budgets."





invisaWear Safety Devices – AARP members save 15% on invisaWear accessories and jewelry with discreet, built-in Personal Emergency Response System technology as well as 15% on optional 24/7 professional monitoring services from ADT (available on a subscription basis). Enter promo code AARP at checkout or mention your AARP membership number when calling invisaWear.

Mexico and the Caribbean , including Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts, Margaritaville Beach Resorts, Nickelodeon™ Hotels & Resorts, Azul, and El Dorado . Reservations can be booked online or by phone through Karisma Hotels & Resorts.Offer does not apply to Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort. Karisma Hotels & Resorts – AARP members save 10% off the best available rate, and can take advantage of 50% discount off a beachfront dinner for two guests or a couple's massage. Karisma Hotels & Resorts offers a collection of luxury and all-inclusive resorts located inand the, including Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts, Margaritaville Beach Resorts, Nickelodeon™ Hotels & Resorts, Azul, and. Reservations can be booked online or by phone through Karisma Hotels & Resorts.Offer does not apply to Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort.

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits . AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

About invisaWear Safety Devices

invisaWear creates wearable personal safety devices disguised as beautiful, stylish, everyday accessories that are powered by ADT , the most trusted name in security. Whether the invisaWear user is commuting to work, taking a walk, going on a first date, gets injured or is simply unable to reach their phone, a quick double press of the button on the invisaWear accessory will discreetly initiate an S.O.S and send an alert to ADT. ADT's professional 24/7 monitoring services can notify up to five emergency contacts, alert authorities, and share the user's GPS location to get them the help they need. invisaWear's premium service provides users with many options to help them feel safe, anytime, anywhere, including reassurance calls, live video streaming, voice activation, live chat, activity tracking, live GPS tracking and complimentary access to virtual self-defense classes. To learn more about invisaWear, its products and services, please visit www.invisawear.com and follow on social on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter .

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; and Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award'' and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

