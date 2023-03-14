Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons or Entities who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Publicly Traded Common Stock of Mohawk Industries Inc. from April 28, 2017 through July 25, 2019, inclusive

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons or Entities who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Publicly Traded Common Stock of Mohawk Industries Inc. from April 28, 2017 through July 25, 2019, inclusive

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA

ROME DIVISION





PUBLIC EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT

SYSTEM OF MISSISSIPPI, individually and

on behalf of all others similarly situated, Plaintiff, v. MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. and JEFFREY

S. LORBERBAUM, Defendants. Civ. A. No. 4:20-cv-00005-VMC





SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded common stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. ("Mohawk") during the period from April 28, 2017 through July 25, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition, as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (the "Court"), that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff, Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $60,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement") on behalf of the Class, that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on May 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Victoria M. Calvert, either in person at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Courtroom 2105, Richard B. Russell Federal Building and United States Courthouse, 75 Ted Turner Drive, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303-3309, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court) for the following purposes: (a) to determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated January 13, 2023 (the "Stipulation") is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (b) to determine whether a Judgment, substantially in the form attached as Exhibit B to the Stipulation, should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice; (c) to determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (d) to determine whether the motion by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses should be approved; and (e) to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at Mohawk Industries Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91096, Seattle, WA 98111; by telephone at 877-415-0648; or by email at info@MohawkIndustriesSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.MohawkIndustriesSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form either by mail or online, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If mailed, the Claim Form must be postmarked no later than July 5, 2023. If submitted online at www.MohawkIndustriesSecuritiesLitigation.com, the Claim Form must be submitted no later than July 5, 2023. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion either by mail or email, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If mailed, the request for exclusion must be postmarked no later than May 10, 2023. If submitted by email, the request for exclusion must be submitted no later than May 10, 2023. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for an award of attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Representative Defendants' Counsel no later than May 10, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

Jonathan D. Uslaner, Esq.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2575

Los Angeles, CA 90067

800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Mohawk Industries Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91096

Seattle, WA 98111

877-415-0648

info@MohawkIndustriesSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.MohawkIndustriesSecuritiesLitigation.com

By Order of the Court

View original content:

SOURCE JND Legal Administration