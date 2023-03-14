DialCare Expands Mental Wellness Program to Include Psychiatry

FRISCO, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DialCare®, telehealth affiliate company of Careington International Corporation, announces the expansion of its Mental Wellness program to now include psychiatry. The new service, DialCare Psychiatry, provides virtual access to board-certified mental health professionals via video or phone chat for psychiatric evaluations, ongoing medication management and risk stratification to create customized treatment plans.

Behavioral health care can be difficult to access due to demand, but DialCare's telehealth solution connects individuals with a licensed psychiatrist within 48 hours of scheduling an appointment without leaving their homes. Psychiatrists are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in every U.S. time zone and can help with mental health conditions including ADHD/ADD, bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression, sleeping disorders, eating disorders, substance abuse and more.

The new telepsychiatry service further broadens the DialCare Mental Wellness program which today includes DialCare Therapy, a service that grants individuals of all ages with access to virtual and telephonic counseling sessions with a licensed mental health professional, as well as a student-focused program, Dialogue, specifically designed to provide a virtual mental health resource for middle and high school students. Therapists are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for assistance with a variety of mental health conditions.

"As the U.S. continues to face the growing gap between supply and demand of psychiatrists, we recognized an urgency for more virtual health solutions," DialCare President Jeremy Hedrick said.

"We are proud to expand DialCare Mental Wellness to include Psychiatry," DialCare CEO Stewart Sweda said. "Telepsychiatry can be an important component in the treatment of mental health conditions."

Beyond the Mental Wellness program that includes Psychiatry, Therapy and Dialogue, DialCare also offers several other telehealth solutions, including Physician Access, Teledentistry and Virtual Vet. DialCare's telehealth programs are available to organizations of any size or industry, employees of any status, brokers, benefits consultants and individual consumers nationwide.

About DialCare

DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers seven comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions with dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry with licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral health care; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists via video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit www.dialcare.com.

