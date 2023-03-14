DIRECTV Files Conspiracy Suit Against Nation's Largest Broadcaster Nexstar, Charging Collusion with Mission and White Knight Broadcasting

Station Blackout Surpasses Sixth Month, Costing Hundreds of Thousands of Consumers across 15 States and 25 Nielsen Media Markets upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament, Academy Awards, Super Bowl LVII, World Series, and Other Key Content to Drive Up Consumer Video Costs
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV today took a stand for its customers by mounting a legal challenge in what it charges is an illegal conspiracy among three broadcasters to increase content costs for free over-the-air TV. The fees distributors pay for permission to offer their customers local broadcast stations have soared more than 5,000% in the past 17 years and is the single largest source of rising costs facing video consumers today. When any distributors resist extreme rate increases, Nexstar and other broadcast giants often act as a gateway to black out key content from consumers living within any regions they are exclusively licensed to serve, and levy far higher tolls to bring that programming back.
Today's lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, charges America's largest broadcaster Nexstar Media Group with violating federal antitrust law by engaging in an illegal conspiracy with Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting to manipulate, raise and fix the prices of so-called retransmission consent fees that DIRECTV must pay to offer ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX local stations. The trio's 27 owned or operated local stations remain blacked out to several hundreds of thousands of DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse consumers spanning 25 cities from Albany to Albuquerque and Billings to Baton Rouge beginning Oct. 7, 2022.
The DIRECTV suit calls out in detail how Nexstar utilizes Mission and White Knight to skirt FCC station ownership caps and other federal laws through collusive retransmission consent negotiations with "sidecar" station groups that it manages. Nexstar owns overlapping stations with White Knight and Mission in every one of the affected markets (see below), and the suit charges both White Knight and Mission allow their respective retransmission consent negotiations to be overseen, administered and subject to the approval of Nexstar in direct violation of applicable laws.
"Mission and White Knight are now unlawfully coordinating with Nexstar to raise prices and extract supracompetitive retransmission consent fees from DIRECTV in 'overlap' DMAs—those markets where both Nexstar and either Mission or White Knight each own a Big-4 station," DIRECTV states. "To accomplish this unlawful and anticompetitive aim, Mission and White Knight have entered into an agreement in which they have effectively relinquished decision-making authority to Nexstar."
Among its several other examples, the suit argues that the trio routinely share confidential rates and other financial information through a single agent who can't keep the details of one contract straight from another, closely align their respective blackout dates, and duplicate their public responses to the media to manipulate viewers and betray the public trust once they unilaterally pull their station signals.
Here are the individual stations, networks, and communities currently blacked out by Mission's and White Night's ongoing retransmission consent dispute, as well as the Nexstar-owned stations that operate them in each of those same DMAs:
Nielsen DMA
Station
Network
STATION OWNER
Abilene, TX
KTAB
CBS
Nexstar Media
Abilene, TX
KRBC
NBC
Mission Broadcasting
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
WTEN
ABC
Nexstar Media
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
WXXA
FOX
Mission Broadcasting
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM
KRQE
CBS
Nexstar Media
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM
KRQE-D2
FOX
Nexstar Media
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM
KWBQ
CW
Mission Broadcasting
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM
KASY
MNT
Mission Broadcasting
Amarillo, TX
KAMR
NBC
Nexstar Media
Amarillo, TX
KCIT
FOX
Mission Broadcasting
Baton Rouge, LA
WBRL-CD
CW
Nexstar Media
Baton Rouge, LA
WGMB
FOX
Nexstar Media
Baton Rouge, LA
WVLA
NBC
White Knight Broadcasting
Billings, MT
KSVI
ABC
Nexstar Media
Billings, MT
KHMT
FOX
Mission Broadcasting
Burlington, VT
WFFF
FOX
Nexstar Media
Burlington, VT
WVNY
ABC
Mission Broadcasting
Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL
WHBF
CBS
Nexstar Media
Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL
KGCW
CW
Nexstar Media
Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL
KLJB
FOX
Mission Broadcasting
Erie, PA
WJET
ABC
Nexstar Media
Erie, PA
WFXP
FOX
Mission Broadcasting
Evansville, IN
WEHT
ABC
Nexstar Media
Evansville, IN
WTVW
CW
Mission Broadcasting
Joplin-Pittsburg, KS
KSNF
NBC
Nexstar Media
Joplin-Pittsburg, KS
KODE
ABC
Mission Broadcasting
Lansing, MI
WLNS
CBS
Nexstar Media
Lansing, MI
WLAJ
ABC
Mission Broadcasting
Lansing, MI
CW
CW
Mission Broadcasting
Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR
KARZ
MNT
Nexstar Media
Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR
KARK
NBC
Nexstar Media
Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR
KASN
CW
Mission Broadcasting
Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR
KLRT
FOX
Mission Broadcasting
Lubbock, TX
KLBK
CBS
Nexstar Media
Lubbock, TX
KAMC
ABC
Mission Broadcasting
Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR
KARD
FOX
Nexstar Media
Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR
KTVE
NBC
Mission Broadcasting
Odessa-Midland, TX
KMID
ABC
Nexstar Media
Odessa-Midland, TX
KPEJ
FOX
Mission Broadcasting
Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA
WPRI
CBS
Nexstar Media
Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA
CW
CW
Mission Broadcasting
Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA
WNAC
FOX
Mission Broadcasting
Rockford, IL
WQRF
FOX
Nexstar Media
Rockford, IL
WTVO
ABC
Mission Broadcasting
Rockford, IL
MNT
MNT
Mission Broadcasting
Shreveport, LA
KSHV
MNT
Nexstar Media
Shreveport, LA
KTAL
NBC
Nexstar Media
Shreveport, LA
KMSS
FOX
Mission Broadcasting
Springfield, MO
KRBK
FOX
Nexstar Media
Springfield, MO
KOZL
MNT
Nexstar Media
Springfield, MO
KOLR
CBS
Mission Broadcasting
Terre Haute, IN
WTWO
NBC
Nexstar Media
Terre Haute, IN
WAWV
ABC
Mission Broadcasting
Tyler-Longview, TX
KETK
NBC
Nexstar Media
Tyler-Longview, TX
KFXK
FOX
White Knight Broadcasting
Utica, NY
WFXV
FOX
Nexstar Media
Utica, NY
WUTR
ABC
Mission Broadcasting
Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK
KJBO-LP
MNT
Nexstar Media
Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK
KFDX
NBC
Nexstar Media
Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK
KJTL
FOX
Mission Broadcasting
Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA
WBRE
NBC
Nexstar Media
Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA
WYOU
CBS
Mission Broadcasting
