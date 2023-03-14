GWM Unveils Next-Gen E-Hybrid 4WD Platform, Hi4 at its NEV Day

BAODING, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese automaker, GWM, at its Intelligent NEV Day, has launched its latest hybrid technology platform, Hi4 (Hybrid Intelligent 4WD), featuring advanced EV-based powertrain technology designed to optimize efficiency in all road conditions and driving scenarios.

GWM has been continuously deepening its new energy and intelligent layout, with a complete industrial chain layout of vehicles, covering hybrid architecture, power batteries, hydrogen energy, electric drive technology, intelligent cabin, intelligent driving, and intelligent chassis.

The Hi4 platform features two powertrains with a maximum system power of 340 kW, covering A-C class vehicle models. The e-hybrid powertrain achieves an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 41.5%, which is made possible by its advanced combustion system, high-pressure direct injection, and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation technology. In addition, the Hi4 platform's intelligent energy management and control strategies provide optimal operating efficiency and improve vehicle energy efficiency by about 8% compared to traditional energy management.

The Hi4 platform also offers a range of over 100km on pure electric power, thanks to its high-capacity battery pack, which uses advanced lithium-ion technology to deliver long-lasting power. Fast charging energy efficiency that reaches 97%, and charging from 30% to 80% in ambient temperature takes less than 30 minutes, thanks to its high-voltage charging technology and intelligent charging management system.

The Hi4 platform also features three new breakthroughs in hybrid technology, including a new e-hybrid architecture that expands the user's driving scenarios, a new dynamic control tech relying on milliseconds-grade high-precision sensing, and a new performance-enhancing electromechanical coupling transmission system.

The new e-hybrid architecture uses a hybrid "new design" with three power sources and dual-axis distribution that uses two electric motors distributed in a distributed manner, achieving a series-parallel 4WD electric hybrid architecture. This expands the user's driving scenarios, making it suitable for both city and off-road driving.

The GWM iTVC (intelligent Torque Vectoring Control) system is a new dynamic control technology that relies on milliseconds-grade high-precision sensing of vehicle speed through motor rotation. GWM iTVC rapidly distributes and dynamically adjusts the torque between the front and rear axles in milliseconds, effectively preventing slipping on low-adhesion road surfaces and improving handling stability and driving safety during turns.

The electromechanical coupling transmission system is an innovative design of two electromechanical coupling units, covering almost the entire speed range of the engine, meeting the driving needs of users in all scenarios.

"The Hi4 platform provides powerful performance and lower fuel consumption, and with its innovative dual-motor and dual-axis control functions, it also improves handling stability and driving safety during turns," said the Powertrain Technical Officer.

GWM's Hi4 platform is set to revolutionize the hybrid SUV market by offering customers an unparalleled combination of performance, safety, and efficiency, making it the smart choice for drivers who demand the best.

