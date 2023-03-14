Hagerty Reports Full Year 2022 Results

Provides 2023 Outlook for 22-26% Total Revenue Growth
- Fourth quarter 2022 Total Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $197.0 million, and full year 2022 Total Revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $787.6 million
- Fourth quarter 2022 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $162.0 million, and full year 2022 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $776.7 million
- Delivered $13.7 million in Marketplace full year 2022 revenue, fueled by the Broad Arrow Group acquisition
- Increased insurance Net Promoter Score (NPS) to 83 and achieved customer retention of 88%
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
"We delivered industry-leading revenue growth of 27% during fiscal 2022, fueled by auto enthusiasts love of their cars despite a weakening macroeconomic environment," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of Hagerty. "These impressive results were powered by consistent 15% written premium growth throughout the year, higher quota share in Hagerty Re, as well as $14 million in revenue from Marketplace."
Mr. Hagerty continued, "We expect to maintain our business momentum into 2023, with 22-26% growth in total revenue powered by sustained double-digit growth in written premium. We have spent the last several decades building Hagerty into one of the most beloved consumer brands in the auto enthusiast space, and believe our affinity model positions us to provide our members with the necessary resources to enjoy their passion.
Importantly, we took decisive action during the fourth quarter to position Hagerty for significantly improved profitability in 2023 as our cost containment and efficiency programs take hold. We have aligned our teams around the 2023 plan to deliver improved margins and profitability despite the continued investments in our Marketplace platform and the State Farm partnership that is on track to launch in 2023."
FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Fourth quarter Total Revenue increased 28% to $197.0 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Total Revenue increased 27% to $787.6 million compared to the prior year period.
- Fourth quarter Written Premium increased 15% to $162.0 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Written Premium increased 15% to $776.7 million compared to the prior year period.
- Fourth quarter Commission and fee revenue grew 11% to $63.8 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Commission and fee revenue grew 13% to $307.2 million compared to the prior year period.
- Fourth quarter Loss Ratio was 41.2% compared to 41.3% in the prior year period. Full year Loss Ratio was 45.3% compared to 41.3% in the prior year period.
- Fourth quarter Earned premium increased 35% to $112.3 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Earned premium increased 36% to $403.1 million compared to the prior year period.
- Fourth quarter Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 56% to $20.8 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 50% to $77.3 million compared to the prior year period.
- Fourth quarter Operating Income (Loss) was $(35.7) million compared to $(21.0) million in the prior year period, and full year Operating Income (Loss) was $(67.6) million compared to $(10.1) million in the prior year period.
- Fourth quarter Net Income (Loss) was $(32.2) million compared to $(66.5) million in the prior year period, and full year Net Income (Loss) was $2.4 million compared to $(61.4) million in the prior year period.
- Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.0) million compared to $(2.6) million in the prior year period, and full year Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.9) million compared to $25.4 million in the prior year period.
- Fourth quarter Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share was $(0.06) and Diluted Earnings per Share was $(0.06), and full year Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share was $0.39 and Diluted Earnings per Share was $(0.07).
- Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS was $(0.10), and full year Adjusted EPS was $(0.20).
FULL YEAR 2022 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
- Reached 1.3 million paid members as of December 31, 2022, with an HDC attach rate of over 75%, and launched new HDC digital onboarding journey.
- Acquired the Broad Arrow Group and transacted $86 million in total vehicle sales, helping drive year-to-date Marketplace revenue of $13.7 million. The acquisition was accretive to earnings in 2022.
- Acquired Speed Digital to establish relationships with dealer partners and augment automotive intelligence data.
- Launched Online Auctions, developed Classifieds, and enhanced HDC Membership offerings.
- Digital and technology teams are progressing through the testing phase and regulatory approval process for the State Farm partnership.
- Generated over 100 million views on Hagerty's YouTube channel and ended the year with over 4.7 million followers on social media.
- U.S. and U.K. reinsurance quota share increased to 70%, further increasing our share of profit.
- Acquired RADwood and hosted multiple events serving 12,000 attendees.
- Announced a multi-year commercial partnership with Exxon Mobil1.
- Announced a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports focused on increasing member benefits and value.
- Environmental, Social and Governance program assessment completed and introduced ECO (Enthusiast Carbon Offset) program.
2023 OUTLOOK - PIVOT TO PROFITABLE GROWTH
Hagerty has excellent business momentum entering 2023 and we are focused on positioning the Company for sustained profitable growth over the coming years. We are confident that the opportunities we have identified to monetize our significant addressable market will expand our share. We are thoughtfully prioritizing our growth initiatives in 2023 with a heightened focus on significantly improving our profitability to fund our purpose to save driving and car culture for future generations. For full year 2023, we anticipate:
- Total Revenue growth of 22-26% powered by Written Premium growth of 11-13%
- Continued evolution into an Integrated Insurance Business
- Significantly improved profitability ($40 million to $60 million in Adjusted EBITDA) through Cost Containment measures and Operational Efficiencies
2023 Outlook
2023 Change vs 2022
2022
Low End
High End
Low End
High End
Total Revenue (in thousands)
$787,588
$961,000
$993,000
22 %
26 %
Total Written Premium (in thousands)
$776,664
$862,000
$878,000
11 %
13 %
Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)
$2,403
$(20,000)
$—
$(22,403)
$(2,403)
Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$(1,940)
$40,000
$60,000
$41,940
$61,940
The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.
Hagerty, Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
REVENUE:
in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)
Commission and fee revenue
$ 63,814
$ 57,567
$ 6,247
10.9 %
Earned premium
112,342
83,453
28,889
34.6 %
Membership, marketplace and other revenue
20,847
13,363
7,484
56.0 %
Total revenue
197,003
154,383
42,620
27.6 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
49,675
49,767
(92)
(0.2) %
Ceding commission
53,102
39,721
13,381
33.7 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
46,258
34,437
11,821
34.3 %
Sales expense
30,792
26,672
4,120
15.4 %
General and administrative services
25,028
17,930
7,098
39.6 %
Depreciation and amortization
9,550
6,862
2,688
39.2 %
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
18,324
—
18,324
100.0 %
Total operating expenses
232,729
175,389
57,340
32.7 %
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(35,726)
(21,006)
(14,720)
(70.1) %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
4,030
(42,540)
46,570
109.5 %
Interest and other income (expense)
2,403
(951)
3,354
352.7 %
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(29,293)
(64,497)
35,204
54.6 %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(2,940)
(1,962)
(978)
(49.8) %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(32,233)
(66,459)
34,226
51.5 %
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
27,626
194
27,432
14,140.2 %
Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-
—
19,907
(19,907)
(100.0) %
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
$ (4,607)
$ (46,358)
$ 41,751
90.1 %
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:
Basic
(0.06)
(0.56)
Diluted
(0.06)
(0.56)
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock
Basic
83,203
82,327
Diluted
83,203
82,327
Hagerty, Inc.
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
REVENUE:
in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)
Commission and fee revenue
$ 307,238
$ 271,571
$ 35,667
13.1 %
Earned premium
403,061
295,824
107,237
36.3 %
Membership, marketplace and other revenue
77,289
51,684
25,605
49.5 %
Total revenue
787,588
619,079
168,509
27.2 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
199,542
171,901
27,641
16.1 %
Ceding commission
191,150
140,983
50,167
35.6 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
182,402
122,080
60,322
49.4 %
Sales expense
140,781
107,483
33,298
31.0 %
General and administrative services
89,068
64,558
24,510
38.0 %
Depreciation and amortization
33,887
22,144
11,743
53.0 %
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
18,324
—
18,324
100.0 %
Total operating expenses
855,154
629,149
226,005
35.9 %
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(67,566)
(10,070)
(57,496)
571.0 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
41,899
(42,540)
84,439
198.5 %
Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment
34,735
—
34,735
100.0 %
Interest and other income (expense)
2,028
(1,993)
4,021
201.8 %
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
11,096
(54,603)
65,699
120.3 %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(7,017)
(6,751)
(266)
(3.9) %
Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax
(1,676)
—
(1,676)
(100.0) %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
2,403
(61,354)
$ 63,757
103.9 %
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
29,675
398
29,277
7,356.0 %
Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-
—
14,598
(14,598)
(100.0) %
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
$ 32,078
$ (46,358)
$ 78,436
169.2 %
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:
Basic
$ 0.39
$ (0.56)
Diluted
$ (0.07)
$ (0.56)
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock
Basic
82,728
82,327
Diluted
336,147
82,327
Hagerty, Inc.
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
in thousands (except share amounts)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 95,172
$ 275,332
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
444,019
328,640
Accounts receivable
58,255
46,729
Premiums receivable
100,700
75,297
Commission receivable
60,151
57,596
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
45,651
30,155
Notes receivable
25,493
—
Deferred acquisition costs, net
107,342
81,535
Total current assets
936,783
895,284
Long-Term Assets:
Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets
37,082
30,565
Notes receivable
11,934
—
Property and equipment, net
25,256
28,363
Lease right-of-use assets
82,398
—
Intangible assets, net
104,024
76,171
Goodwill
115,041
11,488
Total long-term assets
375,735
146,587
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,312,518
$ 1,041,871
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 16,282
$ 9,084
Losses payable
55,516
34,482
Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
111,741
74,869
Unearned premiums
235,462
175,199
Commissions payable
77,075
60,603
Due to insurers
68,171
58,031
Advanced premiums
17,084
13,867
Contract liabilities
25,257
21,723
Current lease liabilities
7,556
—
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
53,211
47,960
Total current liabilities
667,355
495,818
Long-Term Liabilities:
Accrued expenses
7,952
13,166
Contract liabilities
19,169
19,667
Long-term lease liabilities
80,772
—
Long-term debt
108,280
135,500
Deferred tax liability
12,850
10,510
Warrant liabilities
45,561
89,366
Other long-term liabilities
3,210
7,043
Total long-term liabilities
277,794
275,252
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 945,149
$ 771,070
Hagerty, Inc.
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
in thousands (except share amounts)
Commitments and Contingencies
Redeemable non-controlling interest
$ —
$ 593,277
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
—
—
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 83,202,969 and
8
8
Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 shares authorized, 251,033,906
25
25
Additional paid-in capital
549,034
160,189
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
(489,602)
(482,276)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(213)
(1,727)
Total stockholders' equity:
59,252
(323,781)
Non-controlling interest
308,117
1,305
Total equity
367,369
(322,476)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 1,312,518
$ 1,041,871
Hagerty, Inc.
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
in thousands
Net income (loss)
$ 2,403
$ (61,354)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(41,899)
42,540
Loss on equity method investment
1,676
—
Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment
(34,735)
—
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
4,698
—
Depreciation and amortization expense
33,887
22,144
Provision for deferred taxes
2,973
3,038
Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets
4,316
2,425
Stock-based compensation expense
12,129
—
Non-cash lease expense
10,875
—
Other
533
155
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(24,059)
(13,449)
Premiums receivable
(25,403)
(22,669)
Commission receivable
(2,574)
(3,005)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(12,021)
(18,523)
Deferred acquisition costs
(25,807)
(22,963)
Accounts payable
10,834
(2,890)
Losses payable
21,034
12,502
Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
36,872
19,882
Unearned premiums
60,263
50,491
Commissions payable
16,472
16,805
Due to insurers
10,427
8,883
Advanced premiums
3,259
124
Contract liabilities
(2,285)
2,049
Operating lease liabilities
(9,779)
—
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,239
6,096
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
55,328
42,281
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(44,375)
(43,370)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(15,404)
(14,609)
Purchase of previously held equity method investment
(15,250)
—
Issuance of note receivable to previously held equity investment
(7,000)
—
Issuance of notes receivable
(6,123)
—
Proceeds from notes receivable
370
—
Purchase of fixed income securities
(4,234)
(12,246)
Maturities of fixed income securities
1,216
1,183
Other investing activities
(721)
48
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
$ (91,521)
$ (68,994)
Hagerty, Inc.
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
in thousands
Payments on long-term debt
$ (122,500)
$ (42,500)
Proceeds from long-term debt
94,367
109,000
Contribution from non-controlling interest
1,700
1,580
Distributions
—
(4,056)
Deferred financing costs
—
(962)
Cash received in Business Combination
—
789,661
Cash consideration to HHC at Closing of Business Combination
—
(489,661)
Payment of capitalized transaction costs
(1,651)
(30,991)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(28,084)
332,071
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(504)
(464)
Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(64,781)
304,894
Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
603,972
299,078
Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 539,191
$ 603,972
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property, equipment and software
$ 1,592
$ 4,668
Broad Arrow acquisition
$ 73,253
$ —
Other acquisitions
$ 8,273
$ 3,774
Warrant liabilities recognized in Business Combination
$ —
$ 46,826
CASH PAID FOR:
Interest
$ 4,868
$ 2,502
Income taxes
$ 5,253
$ 2,160
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents as presented for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
2022
2021
in thousands
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 95,172
$ 275,332
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
444,019
328,640
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents on the
$ 539,191
$ 603,972
Hagerty, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Key Performance Indicators
In addition to the measures presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements, we use the following key performance indicators and certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends in our business against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. We believe these financial and operational measures are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present these metrics as of and for the periods presented:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operational Metrics (period of time)
Total Written Premium (in thousands)
$162,041
$140,416
$776,664
$674,305
Loss Ratio
41.2 %
41.3 %
45.3 %
41.3 %
New Business Count (Insurance)
43,523
47,589
234,520
244,478
Operational Metrics (point in time)
Policies in Force
1,315,977
1,247,056
Policies in Force Retention
88.0 %
89.1 %
Vehicles in Force
1,974,196
1,842,443
HDC Paid Member Count
752,754
718,583
Net Promoter Score
83.0
82.0
GAAP Measures
Total Revenue (in thousands)
$197,003
$154,385
$787,588
$619,079
Operating Income (Loss) (in thousands)
$(35,726)
$(21,006)
$(67,566)
$(10,070)
Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)
$(32,233)
$(66,459)
$2,403
$(61,354)
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$(0.06)
$(0.56)
$0.39
$(0.56)
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$(2,036)
$(2,632)
$(1,940)
$25,350
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$(0.10)
$(0.07)
$(0.20)
$(0.05)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest and other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude (i) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net, (ii) changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) the revaluation gain on a previously held equity method investment, (v) expense associated with the accelerated vesting of incentive plans, (vi) net gains and losses from asset disposals and (vii) certain other unusual items. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.
Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA:
- as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;
- for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;
- to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies;
- to evaluate our capacity to expand our business;
- as a performance factor in measuring performance under our executive compensation plan; and
- as a predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.
By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Hagerty's Adjusted EBITDA may be determined or calculated differently than similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
in thousands
Net income (loss)
$ (32,233)
$ (66,459)
$ 2,403
$ (61,354)
Interest and other (income) expense
(2,403)
952
(2,028)
1,993
Income tax (benefit) expense
2,940
1,962
7,017
6,751
Depreciation and amortization
9,550
6,862
33,887
22,144
Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net
18,324
—
18,324
—
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(4,030)
42,540
(41,899)
42,540
Stock-based compensation expense
3,964
—
12,129
—
Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment
—
—
(34,735)
—
Accelerated vesting of incentive plans
—
9,321
—
9,321
Net (gain) loss from asset disposals
1,970
—
1,970
1,764
Other unusual items (1)
(118)
2,191
992
2,191
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (2,036)
$ (2,631)
$ (1,940)
$ 25,350
(1)
Other unusual items in 2021 relates to expenses incurred relates to the Business Combination. Other unusual items in 2022 relates to certain severance and legal settlement expenses.
Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 include $10.0 million of estimated net losses related to Hurricane Ian. Additionally, we strengthened reserves for U.S. auto liability by $6.5 million for the 2022 accident year. Both of these events adversely impacted the 2022 results compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.
We incurred $5.7 million and $7.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $29.8 million and $31.0 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, for certain pre-revenue costs related to scaling our infrastructure, newly-developed digital platforms and legacy systems, human resources and occupancy to accommodate our alliance with State Farm and other potential distribution partnerships as well as to further develop our Marketplace initiatives. These costs were not included in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation above.
Pursuant to a defined set of activities and objectives, these expenses are adding entirely new capabilities for us, integrating our new and legacy policyholder, membership and Marketplace systems with State Farm's legacy policy and agent management systems and other third-party platforms.
Adjusted EPS
We define Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to both our controlling and non-controlling interest, less the change in fair value of our warrants and the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment, divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities. The total potentially dilutive securities includes (1) the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, (2) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units, (3) all unexercised warrants and (4) all unissued stock-based compensation awards.
In the third quarter of 2022, we began removing (1) the change in fair value of our warrants and (2) the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment from consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to both our controlling and non-controlling interest for purposes of calculating Adjusted EPS. For comparability, references to prior period non-GAAP measures have been updated to show the effect of removing the change in the fair value of our warrants from Adjusted EPS. We believe this updated presentation of Adjusted EPS enhances investors' understanding of our financial performance from activities occurring in the ordinary course of our business.
The most directly comparable GAAP measure is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest divided by the weighted average of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period.
We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by investors and securities analysts in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income (loss) (which includes our controlling and non-controlling interest) with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.
Our management uses Adjusted EPS:
- as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;
- to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies;
- to evaluate our capacity to expand our business; and
- as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.
We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
in thousands (except per share amounts)
Numerator:
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest(1)
$ (4,607)
$ (46,358)
$ 32,078
$ (46,358)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
(27,626)
(194)
(29,675)
(398)
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-
—
(19,907)
—
(14,598)
Consolidated net income (loss)
$ (32,233)
$ (66,459)
$ 2,403
$ (61,354)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(4,030)
42,540
(41,899)
42,540
Revaluation gain on previously held equity method
—
—
(34,735)
—
Adjusted consolidated net income (loss)(2)
$ (36,263)
$ (23,919)
$ (74,231)
$ (18,814)
Denominator:
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock
83,203
82,327
82,728
82,327
Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:
Conversion of non-controlling interest Hagerty Group
255,758
251,034
255,758
251,034
Total warrants outstanding
19,484
20,006
19,484
20,006
Total unissued stock-based compensation
6,902
—
6,902
—
Potentially dilutive shares outstanding
282,144
271,040
282,144
271,040
Fully dilutive shares outstanding(2)
365,347
353,367
364,872
353,367
Basic EPS = (Net income (loss) attributable to controlling
$ (0.06)
$ (0.56)
$ 0.39
$ (0.56)
Adjusted EPS = (Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) /
$ (0.10)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.20)
$ (0.05)
(1)
Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS
(2)
Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS
