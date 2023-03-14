Hawaiian Bros Ignites Expansion Signing Stine Enterprises As First Multi-Unit Franchisee, Plans for 75 Additional Locations

Multi–unit franchise group, Stine Enterprises set to further expand Hawaiian Bros

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros , the fast-growing, award-winning restaurant concept announced the signing of their first multi-unit franchise agreement with Stine Enterprises. A highly successful franchise group, Stine Enterprises has a strong presence in Arizona and California, where they own and operate 87 Jack in the Box restaurants and 14 Denny's restaurants. Under the Hawaiian Bros name, Stine Enterprises will develop 75 units bringing island-inspired food to Arizona and North Texas.

Stine Enterprises was founded in 1982 by Steve Stine, who was selected as one of the initial Jack in the Box franchisees when the corporate franchising program began. Steve acquired a single restaurant (still owned today), and over the next 40 years, along with his son and partner Adam Stine, built their impressive business through the development of new restaurants and the acquisition of franchisee or corporate owned restaurants. They are dedicated to the communities they serve with active involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, raising over $1 million for the organization, and Adam Stine serving on the Make-A-Wish Arizona Board of Directors.

"The agreement with Stine Enterprises sets Hawaiian Bros on a path to expand even more rapidly into key markets while offering franchisees a new restaurant concept with growth potential for years to come," said Grant Kreutzer, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We're really looking forward to working with this team to bolster the Hawaiian Bros brand to new markets."

Since the inception of the concept in 2018, Hawaiian Bros has landed on numerous nationally recognized lists, including a notable new entrant on the Technomic Top 500 list , QSR's Best Brands to Work For , and a top spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 list . The fast-casual brand is having conversations with a growing list of interested multi-unit franchisees all having more than 10 years of operations experience who can leverage their market knowledge into fast growth. Committed to preserving the culture of the brand, Hawaiian Bros is conscientious in selecting groups that align with the 'ohana culture and Aloha Spirit – showing kindness and treating everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything they do.

"We loved the Hawaiian Bros concept and once we met with their team, we were impressed by the level of brand sophistication. The opportunity to operate a unique, high-AUV fast-casual restaurant concept with a simple menu that delivers efficiencies with supply chain and a 30-second speed of service standard at the drive-thru windows was attractive to us," said Adam Stine, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Stine Enterprises.

"We are so excited for the future of Hawaiian Bros, we made a significant equity investment in the corporation," said Steve Stine, CEO and founder of Stine Enterprises.

"Given the operational excellence of Stine Enterprises and their commitment to the communities they serve, they are an ideal first franchise partner for our brand," said Scott Ford, President & Co-CEO of Hawaiian Bros Island Grill. "The combined experience from the team and expertise in the industry will help elevate the brand and aid in our rapid growth efforts."

Hawaiian Bros currently has more than 30 restaurants across the country and will transfer ownership of the 11 restaurants in DFW to the Stines as part of this transaction. The plate lunch concept offers a variety of juicy chicken glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces or slow-roasted pork; macaroni salad, a bed of steamed white rice or vegetables; and for something sweet, the smooth and delicious tropical Dole Soft Serve ®.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates more than 30 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in six states across America and is expanding its franchise opportunities in selected states in late 2022.

