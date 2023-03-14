HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Two Poster Presentations on CBL-B Program at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

BOSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present two poster presentations on the company's CBL-B program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, FL. One poster will describe preclinical data for the CBL-B program, and one Clinical Trials in Progress poster will describe the first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HST-1011.

(PRNewswire)

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Inhibition of the E3 ligase CBL-B enhances the effector function and proliferation of natural killer cells

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 3

Session Date and Time: Wed., Apr. 19, 9:00 AM-12:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Section 36

Poster Board Number: 5

Abstract Number: LB337

Title: Phase 1/2 study of HST-1011, an oral CBL-B inhibitor, alone and in combination with anti-PD1 in patients with advanced solid tumors

Session Title: Phase I and First-in-Human Clinical Trials in Progress

Session Date and Time: Tue., Apr. 18, 1:30-5:00 PM ET

Location: Poster Section 46

Poster Board Number: 14

Abstract Number: CT251

About HST-1011

HST-1011 is an investigational orally bioavailable, selective, small molecule allosteric inhibitor of CBL-B, an E3 ubiquitin protein ligase critically involved in immune cell response. Because CBL-B functions as a master regulator of effector cell (T cell and natural killer cell) immunity, its inactivation removes its endogenous negative regulatory functions to substantially enhance anti-tumor immunity. Preclinical data has demonstrated HST-1011's ability to bind to and inhibit a natural hotspot on CBL-B, yielding the activation and propagation of a targeted anti-tumor immune response. Enabled by HotSpot's proprietary Smart AllosteryTM platform, HST-1011 is designed with tight binding, low nanomolar potency, a slow dissociation rate from the target to enable sustained pharmacology, and greater selectivity for CBL-B relative to C-CBL.

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Natalie Wildenradt

nwildenradt@hotspotthera.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HotSpot Therapeutics