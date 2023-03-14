KEITH URBAN EXTENDS LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO WITH NEW NOVEMBER DATES Tickets for eight new performances of Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency go on sale Saturday, March 18

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global music superstar Keith Urban has announced that his headlining Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has been extended through November.

Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency is a brand new show, custom designed for the Zappos Theater stage. It features jaw-dropping production, as well as a more than two-hour musical journey through the celebrated entertainer's barrel of hits.

From the first notes to the last, Urban shows why he is one of the best live performers of any musical genre. The night features a host of his #1s, including "Somewhere In My Car," "Somebody Like You," "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Wasted Time," as well as songs never played before, and some not played live in nearly a decade. The fast-paced, immersive experience also clearly shows why Urban is considered one of the best guitarists of this generation.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of The 'Ville, Keith Urban's official fan club, will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale card of Urban's Las Vegas Residency performances at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 15 at 12 p.m. PT until Friday, March 17 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, March 17 at 10 p.m. PT.

The additional eight performances going on sale include the following:

November 2023: 1, 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

A limited number of tickets are available for the following previously-announced performances:

March 2023: 15, 17, 18

June 2023: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

About Keith Urban

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. This, when combined with his authenticity, talent and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He's won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People's Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.

This year will not only see the release of new music from Urban, including a new studio album, but the launch of a new Las Vegas residency that premiered this March at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Urban also plans to perform at numerous fairs and festivals throughout the country.

The all-new Vegas residency premiered on March 3, 2023 and includes 16 performances in March, June and July. The shows are highlighted by a new set-list that features never-before-performed songs, as well as hits like "God Whispered Your Name," "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Wasted Time," "Somebody Like You," "Long Hot Summer," and "One Too Many," Urban's 43rd Top 10 single that garnered over 100 million Spotify streams. The past year (2022) was highlighted by Urban's massive THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022 – a critically hailed amphitheater and arena tour that had critics calling Urban "awe inspiring," "the entertainer of a generation," and "one of the finest axe players to walk the planet." As to the show? "A utopian experience," said one reviewer.

In addition, 2022 brought new music. The semi-autobiographical, fist-pumping, arena-ready track "Wild Hearts" and Urban's current single, "Brown Eyes Baby." Both came on the heels of "One Too Many" (his duet with P!nk), the last from The Speed of Now Part 1, which marked his fourth in an historic streak of simultaneous #1 album debuts in the United States, Canada and Australia.

The year served to remind music lovers around the globe why Urban is one of the world's best live performers. His concerts have become legendary - as unpredictable as they are explosive. An experience of emotion, musical texture, energy and showmanship.

Urban's musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician's musician. He's collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.

He's long supported numerous charities. His "All For The Hall" benefit concerts for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum© have raised over $4.2 million. He is the first Ambassador of the CMA Foundation, an advisory board member at the St. Jude's Children's Hospital and is a longtime supporter of The Mr. Holland's Opus Fund and The Grammy Foundation.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Garth Brooks, Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Maroon 5, Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, FOREIGNER, Styx, ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Keith Urban, The Chicks and Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com . Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook , Instagram and follow us on Twitter .

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel, and a relaxing spa and salon. Impressive restaurants include Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House and more. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like The Chicks, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

