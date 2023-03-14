Media Culture Welcomes Lori Lasky as Vice President of Strategy

Lori Lasky is a 20+-year brand and agency veteran with experience across brands such as Nautilus, Inc., eHarmony, Conair, and Cuisinart

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Culture, an independent brand performance agency, today announced that Lori Lasky has joined its leadership team to lead the agency's strategic initiatives.

Lori Lasky is a 20+-year brand and agency veteran

Lasky, most recently the Director of Integrated Media at Nautilus, Inc., will be responsible for program strategy across the agency's portfolio of clients. In this capacity, she will work to identify opportunities for growth and drive integrated strategy across the team to align with business goals.

Lasky joins Media Culture with over 20 years of experience developing comprehensive omnichannel strategies to drive brand awareness and increase sales. Lori has held positions on the brand side (at Nautilus, Inc.) as well as the agency side, working as the lead for brands such as eHarmony, Conair, Cuisinart, Bare Minerals, Tracy Anderson Method, Dremel, and Rubbermaid. Lasky will report to Jared Harrington, Media Culture's Chief Operating Officer.

"Working with Lori has been a pleasure, first as a client and now as a colleague," said Harrington. "While at Nautilus, Lori embraced Media Culture as a true extension of the marketing team and consistently challenged us to think of new ways to improve performance and scale the business. I'm excited for her to bring that same level of leadership, dedication, and enthusiasm to Media Culture."

"I'm truly honored to be part of the Media Culture team I've known for years," said Lasky. "As a client, I've seen firsthand the depth of strategy, analysis, and commitment each team member delivers. They undeniably embody a collaborative environment. I look forward to contributing to the culture of passionate people and our clients' success."

Since its founding in 1995, Media Culture – formerly known as Koeppel Direct – has existed at the forefront of change in the performance marketing industry. And as technology and media consumption has evolved, so has its capabilities. Media Culture has developed leading analytic capabilities, expanded its proven, nimble brand response and demand generation approaches across a variety of channels, and built a track record of success. Through it all, Media Culture's clients have remained priority number one.

View original content:

SOURCE Media Culture