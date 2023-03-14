MIR M hits 200,000 concurrent players

Increasing steadily since the launch with 44 servers

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its global launch on January 31st, WEMADE's latest MMORPG 'MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond' game has shown a steady increase in player numbers, reaching the milestone of 200,000 concurrent in-game players. The number of game servers has also increased to keep up with this increase in players. MIR M started with 14 servers, which has now expanded to 44 servers (26 in Asia, 8 in South America, 4 in North America, 6 in Europe), and MIR M is now available in 170 countries in 12 languages.

To attract more players, WEMADE has been steadily adding more content and various systems. On March 8th, the first Hidden Valley Capture was hosted, a new war content where clans compete to capture Hidden Valley, the source of the core resource, Darksteel.

To give more rights to players, the governance system has been added to the Hidden Valley Capture. Players can use governance tokens earned while playing MIR M to vote for the server that will host the Hidden Valley Capture. The governance system will be added to other contents such as Party Dungeon and more.

Additionally, once the WEMIX$ Payment system is added in the future, players can use WEMIX$ or other game tokens from WEMIX PLAY to purchase items in MIR M, whose in-game economy is connected closely to MIR4 Global through inter-game economy.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services including WEMIX PLAY, the world's largest blockchain gaming platform. WEMIX is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

