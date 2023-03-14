NEW GENESIS GV70 MARKETING CAMPAIGN INSPIRES TO 'KEEP BEGINNING'

New ads will introduce innovators, thinkers, makers, and doers who are beginning groundbreaking, interesting new ideas.





National TV spot airs during first round of the college basketball tournament.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced its new advertising campaign entitled "Keep Beginning" to introduce its first-ever Electrified GV70 to a new generation of consumers. Genesis means "the beginning," and the start of anything new is the most exciting time. It's full of anticipation, optimism, excitement, nervousness, mystery, and seemingly limitless possibility. These sentiments are harnessed in the Genesis DNA. Whether it's the beginning of the design of a new vehicle, the moment it rolls off the assembly line, or the first time a person experiences a Genesis vehicle, it marks an exciting beginning. Genesis strives to embolden and inspire new endeavors full of possibilities, because you're never done if you constantly keep beginning.

The launch of the all-new 2023 Electrified GV70, the brand's third new EV model in less than one year, is an exciting beginning all its own for Genesis. Not only does the Electrified GV70 mark a new beginning for the award-winning GV70 platform, but it also represents the beginning of greater investment in the U.S. market as it is the first Genesis to be assembled in the United States.

"The exhilaration of driving a GV70 is like experiencing something for the first time, every time, and that is core to the Genesis brand," said Wendy Orthman, executive director of marketing at Genesis Motor America. "The 'Keep Beginning' campaign celebrates the emotion of starting something new and setting out into the unknown. We hope the passionate creators we featured in the campaign will inspire others to seek out their own new beginnings."

The 30- and 60-second spots titled, "Keep Beginning," feature visual artist and video production pioneer Ricardo Rivera, interdisciplinary designer and researcher Charlotte McCurdy, fashion designer Phillip Lim, and shoe designer-turned sustainable surfboard innovator Ry Harris as they experience the beginnings, setbacks, and new beginnings on their constant journey to discover, create, and innovate.

Ricardo Rivera is a visual artist, filmmaker, and a true pioneer of video projection mapping, having earned a United States patent for his technological breakthroughs in the medium. The common element in all of Ricardo's work is his groundbreaking creativity and technological innovation stemming from his drive toward new beginnings, the next chapter.

Like Rivera, Charlotte McCurdy is always looking to the future, leveraging emerging technology to find ways of making global crises like climate change more tractable through design. Her algae-based carbon-negative clothing is an invaluable prototype for industrial designs, and places her at the forefront of a revolution in sustainable fashion. McCurdy's collaboration with New York-based fashion designer, Phillip Lim, on an algae-based sequin dress was also featured in the Electrified GV70 creative.

Ry Harris began his career as a shoe designer, and when he moved to Southern California, he fell in love with the ocean and began surfing. He became increasingly conscious of the unsustainable nature of the surf industry at that time, and it drove him toward his next new beginning: a shift into a career of making sustainable surfboards. He's now taking it a step further by beginning the world's first zero-waste surfboard company.

Just as these innovators, makers, and visionaries continue to look toward the future, face their next challenge, and always keep beginning, Genesis, too, celebrates the importance of this moment. With the "Keep Beginning" campaign, Genesis is encouraging the community to keep looking to the future, to the next challenge and to always keep beginning.

Following the college basketball tournament, the ads will continue to run across broadcast and digital media platforms, as the first-ever Electrified GV70 arrives at retailers.

The "Keep Beginning" marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Genesis' agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas Worldwide, coordinated media placements.

The award-winning GV70 SUV is now available at Genesis retailers nationwide. The first-ever Electrified GV70 will begin to arrive at select retailers in some markets this month. Customers should contact their local Genesis retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more details.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America