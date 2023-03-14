One United Properties targets consolidated gross profit of EUR 125.9 million in 2023

BUCHAREST, Romania, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One United Properties (BVB: ONE), Romania's leading developer of sustainable residential, mixed-use and office real estate, proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders from April 25th, 2023 a target for consolidated gross turnover in 2023 of EUR 290.2 million, a 23% increase compared to the 2022 preliminary result, and a consolidated gross profit of EUR 125.9 million, 12% higher than the preliminary result for 2022. The net profit is estimated to reach EUR 107.3 million in 2023, a 5% increase versus 2022, with the net margin expected at 37%. The total investments and CAPEX costs for 2023, including land acquisitions and development costs, are estimated at EUR 235.6 million.

"The GDP growth of Romania is expected to temper in 2023, nonetheless outperforming other economies in the region such as Poland, Czech Republic or Hungary. The region of Bucharest-Ilfov, which is home to almost 3 million people, generates a third of Romania's GDP and is considered one of the developed regions in Europe. Given this, One United Properties' strategy for 2023 and beyond will continue to focus on Bucharest, which has a GDP per capita at 164% of the EU average, higher than cities such as Vienna or Berlin, and ranks among the top 10 largest cities in the EU. Despite the challenging economic environment, we anticipate that more families will choose to upgrade their living standards by investing in ONE's safe, energy-efficient, and sustainable developments, thereby contributing to the increased demand we have experienced over the past decade," said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

The revenues from residential property sales are targeted to reach EUR 204.7 million in 2023, a 31% increase compared to the 2022 preliminary result. For 2023, the One United Properties sales team has a portfolio of 1,143 residential units currently available for sale and pre-sale. Additionally, pre-sales for other 1,167 units located within the first phases of One Lake District and One Lake Club will begin in the first half of 2023, bolstering the company's product pipeline and catering to the medium, medium-high, and high-end segments. Based on the high demand already recorded, the following developments are estimated to generate the most sales in 2023: One Lake District, One Lake Club, One High District, One Floreasca Towers, and One North Lofts.

The rental revenues, including rental income and revenues from services to tenants, are estimated to amount EUR 33.2 million in 2023, a 114% increase compared to the preliminary result for 2022. Revenues from One Cotroceni Park Phase 1, delivered in December 2021 and estimated to be fully leased out this year, will significantly increase the rental income in 2023. One Cotroceni Park Phase 2, delivered in Q1 2023, is expected to start generating revenues this year. Additionally, the rental income in 2023 will include the results generated by the assets acquired in 2022: One Victoriei Plaza and Bucur Obor.

As of January 1st, 2023, One United Properties' office portfolio has a gross leasable area (GLA) of 138,000 sqm. Together with the retail portfolio, including mainly Bucur Obor and One Gallery, the total commercial rental portfolio of One United Properties has a GLA of over 180,000 sqm.

"Our focus for 2023 is to maintain our year-on-year increase in apartment sales while also growing revenues generated by the commercial segment, which has increased by 34.500 sqm with the recent delivery of the second phase of One Cotroceni Park. We will not yet reach the full potential of our current office portfolio in 2023, however, the revenues generated by this division will continue to grow quarter-on-quarter in line with our IPO strategy. Additionally, this year we also plan to begin construction of One Plaza Athénée, a new 5-star lifestyle hotel in downtown Bucharest, marking our expansion into the hospitality property segment," added Andrei Diaconescu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

One United Properties currently holds a landbank of 106,000 sqm, with above-ground gross buildable area of 435,000 sqm. All the plots in the landbank are presently in the planning phase. The Group estimates that over 2,800 apartments and commercial units will be constructed on these plots, within developments such as One City Club, One Herastrau City, and One Cotroceni Towers. Furthermore, almost 65,000 sqm of new office spaces will be built in Phase 3 and 4 of One Cotroceni Park. One United Properties also owns approximately 40,000 sqm of buildings for restoration and further development, including significant urban regeneration landmarks such as One Plaza Athénée, One Downtown, One Gallery, and One Athénée. Furthermore, the pipeline for future land acquisitions is robust.

For 2022, One United Properties posted a consolidated turnover of EUR 235.4 million, a 4% increase compared to 2021. The gross profit reached EUR 116.2 million, a 5% year-on-year decline, while the bottom line decreased by 1%, amounting to EUR 101.9 million. The company ended the year with a strong cash position of EUR 114.6 million, higher by 12% compared to the beginning of the year, due to capital increase contribution, which brought EUR 51.5 million in Q3 2022 and despite continuous investments and dividend pay-outs of EUR 15.9 million in 2022. The company's gross loan-to-value ratio stood at 28% as of December 31st, 2022, while its net loan-to-value ratio was 11%.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, ROTX, STOXX, FTSE Russell Global All-Cap, and FTSE EPRA Nareit EMEA Emerging.

