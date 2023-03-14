Red Lobster® Announces First-Ever Endless Lobster Event

ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® has given guests endless reasons to love lobster over the years and this year is no exception. For the first time ever, Red Lobster is announcing Endless Lobster! The one-day-only event, happening on Tuesday, March 28 at the New York Times Square restaurant, will offer lob-sessed guests the opportunity to enjoy – you guessed it – endless amounts of Live Maine Lobster for FREE*!

Starting on Tuesday, March 21, and while reservations last, guests who are interested in attending Endless Lobster can visit https://endlesslobster.eventbrite.com/ to RSVP for one of the three available seatings – 11:00am-1:00pm ET, 1:00pm-3:00pm ET and 3:00pm-5:00pm ET. Reservations are limited* and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible to secure their spot.

"We're thrilled to reward guests for their love of lobster with our first-ever Endless Lobster event," said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster. "We know how much our guests love Endless Shrimp, so we figured why not offer Endless Lobster."

Guests who grab a reservation to attend Endless Lobster will get to sink their claws into as many 1 ¼ pound Live Maine lobsters as they can handle. Served with a side of butter to show off their dunk skills, steamed broccoli, and choice of side. The first-ever Endless Lobster event will be the perfect way to kick off the start of spring and warmer weather ahead.

Those not in the New York City area can still enjoy delicious seafood by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant or ordering To Go. Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring Rapid Red Curbside. To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

