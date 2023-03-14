SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands its Select Manager List

SMArtX Experiences Unprecedented Growth as Assets Approach $30 Billion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX Turnkey Asset Management Platform ('TAMP'), today announced their updated Select Manager List, a subset of investment strategies currently on the SMArtX platform identified through an extensive screening process headed by SMArtX's Chief Investment Strategist, Pascal Roduit. The Select Manager List is a function of SMArtX's Outsourced Chief Investment Officer ('OCIO') services and was introduced to meet the needs of clients who desire a smaller strategy selection pool.

Pascal Roduit created the proprietary methodology utilized to create the Select Manager List of investment strategies. The list was filtered from the 1,114 strategies on the SMArtX UMA platform down to 179 strategies, which is then further delineated into "Gold" and "Silver" classifications across a wide range of categories. The methodology employs a four-step screening process looking at the ability to generate alpha over a peer group benchmark, a positively skewed risk and return profile distribution, downside and tail-risk management, and consistency of returns.

"The SMArtX Manager selection process went live in late 2017 and successfully weathered the highly volatile equity and fixed income environment in the aftermath of the Covid-19 economic shut down," said Pascal Roduit, Chief Investment Strategist. "Five years later, our proprietary selection process is battle tested, robust, repeatable, and unbiased. This offers an extra layer of comfort for advisors who allocate to third-party strategies and helps ensure that advisors can choose strategies with confidence when building their clients' portfolios."

SMArtX has experienced significant growth since the Select Manager List was introduced 15 months ago. SMArtX was named the fastest growing TAMP by The Wealth Adviser and they have seen assets almost double to approximately $30 billion. This growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering with built-in OCIO services, which is constructed using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to employ a tailored version of SMArtX's UMA technology delivered via APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"SMArtX's asset growth is mainly due to our ability to build unified managed account solutions that meet our clients' requirements," said Evan Rapoport, Founder and CEO of SMArtX. "Our ongoing development and implementation of modern tools and features, built on our customizable, scalable cloud-based platform, means we are able to deliver services on the forefront of UMA technology."

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

