Sour Punch® Candy Seeks College Athletes to Join All-Star Team

LAPORTE, Ind., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have what it takes to be a Sour Punch® All-Star? Sour Punch, the popular candy brand owned by American Licorice Company, is excited to announce its search for college athletes to join the brand's 2023 All-Star team. Anyone who plays a college sport and thinks they embody Sour Punch's "Embrace Your Punch" brand message is encouraged to sign up.

Sour Punch All-Stars 2023! (PRNewswire)

Do you have what it takes to be a Sour Punch® All-Star?!

Selected athletes will receive $5,000, exclusive Sour Punch All-Star swag, and of course, all the candy they can handle. In addition, Sour Punch will donate $5,000 to a nonprofit organization of each team member's choosing. Content from each All-Star athlete will be featured on the brand's and company's social media accounts.

"Our company's mission is about championing youth and providing opportunities for young people to develop and shine," said Kristi Shafer, VP of Marketing at American Licorice Company. "We are seeking athletes who embody our brand values of being true to who they are, embracing what makes them unique while appreciating what makes us all different. Our goal is to give these young people a platform to share their story with the hope it will inspire others."

Interested athletes can apply at: sourpunch.com/fan-fun

The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2023.

About Sour Punch:

Sour Punch is a popular candy brand that has been delighting consumers with its sweet and sour flavors since 1990. Sour Punch candies are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, including Straws, Bites, Twists, and more. For more information, visit sourpunch.com.

About American Licorice Company:

American Licorice Company is a candy manufacturer based in La Porte, Indiana. It has been in business since 1914 and is known for creating popular candy brands such as Sour Punch, Red Vines, and Snaps. For more information, visit americanlicorice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Licorice Company