Tencent Games to Showcase Latest Innovations in Game Development at GDC 2023

18 Sessions and Booth Exhibition to Highlight Game Technology and Development Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games, the world's leading game development, publishing, and operation platform, is pleased to announce its presence at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2023, from March 20 to 24. With a record number of 18 sessions and a booth exhibition, Tencent Games will showcase its latest innovations and share its experience and knowledge in mobile game development with the industry.

The sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including machine learning, large-scale and cinematic rendering, next-generation mobile game development techniques, audio techniques, and efficiency tools for pipeline management. The lineup includes many of Tencent Games' exciting titles, including Honor of Kings and Return to Empire from TiMi Studio Group, START Cloud Game, upcoming title Arena Breakout from Morefun Studio and Funcom's highly anticipated Dune: Awakening, as well as a presentation on the game development tool CloudFlow Pipeline and the CROS Game Engine developed by Tencent Games Common R&D and Operation System (CROS).

At the Tencent Games booth, attendees can experience the power of game technology through the Digital Great Wall cloud game, a cultural heritage conservation project, using CROS Game Engine to create a cloud-based video game of the Great Wall in China. The booth will showcase Tencent Games' latest game development tools, such as Game AIR, a platform for game AI development based on machine learning; Artigician, a series of smart tools for art production; and Anti-Cheat Expert, an anti-cheating product developed by Tencent Games CROS.

Tencent Games invites all game developers and enthusiasts to visit its booth and attend its sessions at GDC 2023. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the power of game technology.

Tencent Games @ GDC 2023

Tencent Games Developer Summit

Building A Digital Great Wall with A New Game Engine

Yingpeng Zhang | Technical Expert, CROS, Tencent Games

Tuesday, March 21 | 9:30am - 10:00am

Room 3022, West Hall

Cloudflow Pipeline: A Catalyst for the Improvement of R&D Efficiency

Rui Ryan Su | Senior SRE Manager, Tencent Games

Tuesday, March 21 | 10:00am - 10:30am

Room 3022, West Hall

Arena Breakout: Creating A Next-gen FPS Game on Mobile

Yiming Sun | Producer of Arena Breakout, Morefun Studio, Tencent Games

Tuesday, March 21 | 10:50am - 11:20am

Room 3022, West Hall

TiMi Audio Lab: Sound Design for Honor of Kings

Hongfei Zhao | Deputy Director, TiMi Audio Lab, Tencent Games

Tuesday, March 21 | 11:20am - 11:50am

Room 3022, West Hall

Conference

Machine Learning Summit: Differentiable Rendering for Scalable Asset Pipeline in 'Honor of Kings'

Fei Ling | Lead Engine Programmer, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

Frei Zhang | Senior Engine Programmer, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

Tuesday, March 21 | 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Room 2010, West Hall

Machine Learning Summit: Advanced Heightmap Compression Using Deep Learning in 'Dune: Awakening'

Calle Lejdfors | R&D Technical Director, Level Infinite, Tencent Games

Clemens Rögner | Senior R&D Programmer, Level Infinite, Tencent Games

Tuesday, March 21 | 1:20pm - 1:50pm

Room 2010, West Hall

Practical High-Performance Rendering On Mobile Platforms

Xiaoxin Guo | Senior Rendering Engineer, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

Thursday, March 23 | 2:00pm - 2:30pm

Room 2016, West Hall

Thousands of Soldiers Battle on One Mobile Screen: Applications of Unity's DOTS in 'Return to Empire'

Jian Xiao | Lead Client Programmer, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

Cangjian Hou | Lead Engine Programmer, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games

Thursday, March 23 | 3:00pm - 3:30pm

Room 2002, West Hall

BroadLeaf: Real-Time Cinematic Rendering of Large-Scale Forests

Yixin Hu | Senior Graphics Researcher, Pixel Lab, Tencent Games

Thursday, March 23 | 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Room 301, South Hall

Expo

Gameplay - Digital Great Wall Cloud Game

Tech Show - Anti-Cheating Expert / Digital Content Creation (Artigician) / Game AI (Game AIR)

March 22-24

Booth No.S963

About Tencent Games

Tencent Games was founded in 2003, and since then it has grown into a leading global game publisher, operator and provider, as well as operator of the largest online gaming community in China. It is dedicated to offering a fun and high-quality interactive entertainment experience for all players. Tencent Games currently offers more than 140 in-house developed and licensed games across 200 markets. Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE, and League of Legends are some of the most popular titles around the world.

About TiMi Studio Group

TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development and operations team that strives to improve global players' entertainment quality. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Seattle, Montreal, Shanghai and Chengdu, TiMi creates high quality, high fidelity and highly creative games across a wide variety of genres and multiple platforms. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, Speed Drifters and Arena of Valor. TiMi is also a trusted partner to some of the biggest gaming brands in the world, creating AAA titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile and most recently Pokémon UNITE, the first strategic Pokémon team battle game. To learn more about TiMi, follow @timistudios on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

