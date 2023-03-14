Trellis Supercharges the 4Ps of Marketing With the World's First Merchandising Platform for Amazon Sellers

OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ECommerce merchandising company, Trellis, launches the first 4P (marketing mix) automation platform enabling Amazon Sellers to grow profits in one place.

Building off of their best-in-class advertising automation, sellers can use AI to manage all 4Ps of merchandising: Product content, Price, Placement of advertising, and Promotion.

Users can now aggregate and activate data under one roof. Trellis can answer questions like: how effective is your content, what are your estimated promotion sales, and what is your optimal price?

AI Solves a Major Reliance Problem

Merchandising costs continue to rise and eCommerce businesses struggle to fill knowledge and skill gaps in marketing and analytics. Trellis' 4P automation fills this void by using AI to collect, analyze, and activate 4P data. Trellis completes tasks normally assigned to skilled workers at a fraction of the cost while identifying risks and opportunities.

"Established eCommerce stores who don't have the skills, tools, or processes to merchandise effectively can integrate and automate the 4Ps," says Chief Executive Officer, Fahim Sheikh. "We maintain simplicity by automating analytical thinking and tedious management."

Sellers now deal with 1000s of data signals that need to be acted on in real-time. As their portfolio of products increases, it is impossible for humans to manage their business via spreadsheets and email.

"My team spends hours every week collecting data in spreadsheets so we can make data-driven choices. With Trellis, not only do I finally have my data in one place to make better decisions, but am able to automate the implementation of those decisions." Trellis' customer, Tobi Odunaiya, CEO from Luxe Weavers says.

One way Trellis allows users to take action is through product lifecycle tags.

For example, by identifying best sellers, businesses can automate high-converting keywords, goldilocks pricing, promotions, and adapt their content to match the demand for these popular products.

"In the rapidly evolving world of eCommerce, embracing AI to manage the 4Ps is no longer an option. It is a necessity to unlock the full potential of profitability," says Krishna Vemulapali, Chief Product Officer. "Businesses can enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth, achieving their goals in a sustainable and scalable way."

About Trellis

Trellis offers high-quality eCommerce merchandising automation to digital brands. Their solutions look to boost demand and achieve profitable growth through a simplified merchandising experience.

