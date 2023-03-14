Trimble Introduces an All-In-One System for On-Machine Excavator Guidance and Site Surveying

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the Trimble® Siteworks Machine Guidance Module, extending the capabilities of Trimble Siteworks Software from surveying and layout to support on-machine excavator guidance and operator assistance. With the addition of the new software module, contractors can use the same rugged Site Positioning Systems hardware and software to perform a variety of tasks on the job site, including surveying, machine guidance, in-field design and reporting.

Designed specifically for small site and utility contractors, the Siteworks Machine Guidance module gives users the ability to move the system between multiple excavators and jobsites as an accessible and entry-level combination machine guidance and construction surveying solution. Current Siteworks users can utilize their existing technology on-machine quickly and easily, with the addition of a simple-to-install machine kit and the software module.

"The new Siteworks Machine Guidance Module is purpose-built to be versatile, portable and easy to use, giving local contractors an entry-point into construction surveying and machine guidance," said Kevin Garcia, general manager, Trimble Civil Specialty Solutions. "Our goal is to give users all of the benefits of Trimble Siteworks at the tip of the bucket, essentially turning the machine into a surveyor. Contractors can get more done with less training and time, and utilize their personnel for other tasks, while also moving workers out of trenches and away from equipment operating on the jobsite."

The announcement was made at ConExpo 2023 , North America's largest trade show for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, construction vehicles and construction equipment. The Trimble booth is located in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall #W-41522.

The Siteworks Machine Guidance system includes the Trimble SPS986 or Trimble R780 GNSS Smart Antenna with tilt compensation and Trimble's ProPoint™ high-precision positioning engine, and any bring-your-own-device or Trimble field tablet that supports Trimble Siteworks software. The versatile new module enables contractors to use Siteworks off the machine to design, measure and lay out projects, and then transfer the GNSS receiver and field tablet from the pole to the machine to provide in-cab, 3D machine guidance and grade checking capabilities without the need for a surveyor. Using the Trimble CenterPoint® RTX correction service, contractors can experience true mobility working without the constraints of a local base station or VRS network, with high-level accuracy delivered worldwide via satellite or cellular/IP.

In addition to helping contractors increase efficiency in the field, the new software module enables users to easily share information between the jobsite and the office. Using Trimble WorksManager Software, contractors can easily share designs between locations, access remote support and keep projects moving forward from the road.

Availability

The new module is expected to be available worldwide through the SITECH® distribution channel in the second quarter of 2023. For more information, visit: trimble.com/siteworksmachineguidance .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

