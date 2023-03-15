GAIMIN extends monetization through its platform to deliver video rendering services!

ZUG, Switzerland, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GAIMIN ( www.gaimin.io ), the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power, today announces its decentralised data processing network now provides video rendering services.

Through gaimin.cloud ( www.gaimin.cloud ), video producers are able to access cost effective, high performance, fast video rendering services from a global network of devices harnessed to deliver supercomputer level performance from users permitting their devices to participate in the network.

As the global consumption of videos increases year on year, video producers are creating longer, more complex and effect-intensive videos. The longer and more complex the video, the more processing (rendering) is required to create the final output. Rendering services are increasingly in demand and putting pressure on rendering processing services to deliver a quality result in quicker timescales. Centralised video rendering facilities are under increasing pressure to meet demand, but are experiencing operational issues due to the centralised aspect of their service delivery. Spiralling energy costs, large consumption in a single location and cost of hardware upgrades are all impacting the cost of rendering service delivery. Decentralising service delivery through a world-wide network of processing devices is a solution to this problem; a solution delivered by GAIMIN.

GAIMIN has established a world-wide network of high-performance data processing devices, capable of delivering supercomputer-level data processing services. Known as gaimin.cloud ( www.gaimin.cloud ), this network is a proven large scale data processing service, generating a passive return for users allowing their devices to participate in the network. Today, GAIMIN announces its data processing service is extended to now render videos for users of the Blender video production software, delivering increased rewards for users allowing their devices to participate in gaimin.cloud. Other video production applications will soon be incorporated into gaimin.cloud's video rendering services.

Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN ( www.Gaimin.gg ) stated,"Our application has been generating passive returns for users for nearly three years now. The addition of video rendering services into our portfolio of monetised data processing services will increase the rewards a user can receive from participation in gaimin.cloud and also provide a cost effective service for video rendering customers."

Andrew Faridani, CMO for GAIMIN said, "This is a game changer for video producers. Providing services through a decentralised data processing platform means GAIMIN does not have to incorporate the costs typically incurred by a centralised video rendering farm into its pricing model, enabling GAIMIN to charge competitive prices for service delivery."

Martin added, "With GAIMIN's business model, up to 90% of revenue generated from gaimin.cloud is returned back to users. The network is unlimited in terms of participating devices, meaning that it is unlikely gaimin.cloud will ever run out of capacity to deliver rendering services, ensuring video producers always receive a fast turnaround irrespective of the size or complexity of their video!"

To use gaimin.cloud for video rendering, a video producer registers with www.gaimin.cloud and submits files for rendering as soon as their registration is complete. Device owners allow their device to participate in GAIMIN's network by downloading GAIMIN's app from www.gaimin.gg . As soon as the app is installed, it commences monetization and will receive video rendering jobs as soon as a video producer submits their video for rendering.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD . Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

