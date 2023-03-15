Ideanomics subsidiary Energica announces new partnerships to develop all-electric solutions for aviation

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of zero-emission vehicles, today announced that its subsidiary Energica Motor Company, maker of the world's best high-performance electric motorcycle, has entered into two separate partnerships with the French tech consulting firm Phenix Air Corp and Pure Flight to develop all-electric solutions for ultra-light and light aircraft.

The collaboration is being executed by Energica's Energica Inside business unit.

"With this collaboration, Energica's technology is literally taking to the skies. Aviation is one of the most challenging industries to decarbonize and I am very proud to be supporting the industry-leading Phenix Air Corp on their journey to develop and bring to market zero-emission ultralight aircraft," says Livia Cevolini, CEO, Energica Motor Company.

As part of the collaboration with Phenix Air Corp, Energica's electric powertrain has been integrated into an airplane propeller to assess performance and conduct testing. The powertrain will then be integrated into an ultralight seaplane to test in-flight performance.

In California, a parallel project is underway with Phenix Air Corp to integrate Energica's powertrain into a purpose-built Sonex airframe for small aircraft applications. The project will test the performance and range of the EV conversion for multiple use cases, including training courses, cruise intrastate travel and aerobatics.

Energica Inside engineers are also collaborating with airplane manufacturer Pure Flight to assess the integration of Energica's powertrain for the Pure Flight ΦNIX airplane. Through the combination of Energica's powertrain and Pure Flight's high-efficiency airframe, the two companies are aiming to achieve the highest possible range for all-electric intra-European air travel.

"Aviation has been at the forefront of innovation in the transport sector and EV technologies are entering into the equation of product development. We have started different programs with partners around the globe to learn together and accelerate the time to market of our solutions," says Carlo Iacovini, General Manager, Energica Inside.

Energica Inside is ready to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in their EV transition and bring new products to market quickly and affordably. The business unit has several new projects underway in agriculture, marine and aviation and urban mobility. Its new facility will allow Energica Inside to take on even more projects, both for Ideanomics's portfolio of companies and other OEMs, all built around Energica's industry-leading design, engineering and technology.

With ongoing support from Ideanomics, Energica is pioneering the global two-wheeler market with its high-performance electric motorcycles. Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification, offering fleet operators everything they need to electrify faster, easier and more affordably, all in one place.

