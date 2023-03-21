Another Amazon Leader, Sai Kotha, Joins XPDEL as the Senior Vice President to spearhead the global expansion of XPDEL's hi-tech Fulfillment and Logistics network for Same/Next Day Delivery

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XPDEL, a fast-growing US based hi-tech fulfillment and logistics service provider, announced Sai Kotha as Senior Vice President of Operations. Sai comes with extensive industry experience, including seven years at Amazon as the Director overseeing the largest US region and Amazon Robotic fulfillment in Europe.

"I am thrilled to have Sai join us. We are on a mission to enable growth for our clients through ecommerce and retail, solving the most critical inventory and logistics problems for the merchants and product companies that traditional third-party fulfillment providers don't address. Sai has extensive related experience, believes in our cause, and is prepared to lead the charge for XPDEL's global expansion," said Manish Kapoor, Founder and CEO of XPDEL. Manish and rest of the XPDEL team are comprised of industry veterans from Amazon, FedEx, UPS, Walmart, etc.

Sai now oversees all aspects of XPDEL's operations, including B2B and D2C fulfillment, logistics operations, customer service, technology, and analytics. He will be responsible for accelerating growth for XPDEL clients while further enhancing analytics-driven solution design and operational execution.

"I am very excited to join XPDEL because there is no other service provider like it in the industry. Instead of the cookie-cutter approach that other fulfillment service providers apply, XPDEL has cracked the code to provide custom-fit solutions that enable multi-channel growth for our clients. XPDEL applies advanced analytics to customize the fulfillment and logistics solutions for each merchant to ensure profitable growth. Our industry leading technology, best in class fulfillment, and multi-modal transportation operations position us well for global growth," said Sai Kotha.

Sai will be responsible for XPDEL enabling merchants and product companies to sell on multiple ecommerce marketplaces and retail chains, and deliver those orders as promised. XPDEL specializes in Same/Next Day delivery and goes from the click to the door-step, using its fulfillment and various logistics networks including LTL, Truckload, and commercial airlines for middle mile combined with Local and Last Mile delivery. XPDEL also enables Retail chains to go from store to home and automate replenishment of inventory at stores.

