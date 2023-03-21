CEVA Selects Overhaul as Partner to Bolster North American Supply Chain Security

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, has been selected by CEVA Logistics , a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, as its partner in improving and optimizing real-time cargo visibility and security for high-value goods.

(PRNewsfoto/Overhaul) (PRNewswire)

As cargo volumes increase and the capacity crunch continues to strain the global supply chain it causes freight to sit, making it vulnerable to theft.

To help protect this freight, Overhaul's end-to-end solution will provide CEVA proactive, real-time risk alerts on every shipment. If the shipments move off course, the platform has the ability to lock down cargo for an added layer of security. An early lock down exit initiates an instant escalation to Overhaul's proprietary LE Connect network for recovery.

"The Global supply chain is continuously being tested, resulting in roadblocks and delays along each step of the journey," said Jim McDonald, VP of Security, North America, at CEVA Logistics. "Risk management is more critical now than ever. The real-time transparency and insight Overhaul provides is critical to further strengthening the integrity of our supply chain operations."

In the event an in-transit theft was to occur, Overhaul's Intelligence and Response team will help aid in the recovery of lost cargo. The Intelligence and Response team leverages LE Connect to send pertinent shipment details, location tracking, and more via a secure link to law enforcement, facilitating the successful retrieval of stolen goods.

"While cargo theft has always been a problem, it has intensified at an alarming rate within certain commodities on the heels of the pandemic as thieves capitalize on supply shortages and target high-value goods and other hot commodities," said Barry Conlon, CEO of Overhaul. "The monetary losses from theft, along with the danger to drivers and the impact on a 3PL provider's reputation if goods don't make it to the end destination, make strengthening supply chain vulnerabilities critical. As thieves grow increasingly sophisticated, 3PLs must employ a multi-layered approach to secure their cargo and ensure product integrity. This includes leveraging the latest technology to prevent and mitigate losses and we are proud to report that in such a short timeframe, our work with CEVA has already netted positive outcomes for their global customers."

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and with offices around the world, Overhaul is the only device-agnostic supply chain visibility and risk management software company. As the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Overhaul is a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com , and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides and operates transportation and supply-chain solutions for large- or medium-size national and global companies. CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of services in both Contract Logistics and Freight Management thanks to its approximately 78,000 employees and 1,000 facilities in more than 160 countries. CEVA Logistics' experienced specialists focus on seamlessly designing end-to-end customized solutions to meet the complex and rapidly evolving supply chain needs, whatever the business sector. CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Overhaul