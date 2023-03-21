ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Titanic Speaker Series returns for a second year! E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. announced earlier this month the return of their powerful speaker series EXPLORING TITANIC: The Truth Behind the Legend – Orlando Speaker Series. This four-day event will take place around the 111th anniversary of the Ship's sinking, April 12-15, 2023, at TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando. Sessions will also be available for streaming. Seating is limited. Purchase your tickets at titanicorlando.com.

Fans can join world-renowned experts as they speak on building the Ship of Dreams, Titanic's passengers and crew, the "impossible" tragedy and aftermath, wreck site studies, and the present and future of Titanic.

"We are so proud to be able to bring this captivating series to the public for another year, supporting our mission to preserve the legacy of Titanic and honor the memory of this tragic event," commented Jessica Sanders, CEO, of E/M Group and President of RMS Titanic, Inc.

Planned on-site events include speaker presentations, book signings, exhibition tours, a First-Class Dinner Gala and, new this year, Titanic Teatime.

Confirmed guest speakers include:

Alexandra Klingelhofer

Conservator of Record

Bill Sauder

Director of Titanic Research, RMST

Bill Willard

Titanic Researcher, Big Piece Recovery

David Gallo

Senior Advisor for Strategic Initiatives for RMST

Frank Goldsmith, Jr.

Survivor Descendant

James Penca

Creative Director of Vintage Digital Revival creators of Honor and Glory

Jeffrey Taylor

Director of Collections, E/M Group

Paul-Henry (PH) Nargeolet

Director of Underwater Research, RMST

Rory Golden

Diver, Speaker, Explorer

William Lange

Director, Advanced Imaging & Visualization, RMST

For complete bios and more information, visit titanicorlando.com.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:

As salvor in possession of the Titanic wreck site, RMST is the only entity able to legally recover artifacts. To date, eight expeditions have honorably been conducted to the wreck site. In seven of those expeditions, artifacts were recovered, about 5,500 in total. Their exhibitions have been seen by over 30 million people in 33 countries worldwide. Learn more at discovertitanic.com.

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group 'EMG' LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES…The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at emgroup.com .

