Nothing Launches Ear (2) – The Ultimate Hi-Res Audio Certified True Wireless Earbuds...

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has launched Ear (2), a set of true wireless earbuds that celebrates Nothing's iconic transparent design with elite engineering and next-level personalization for the ultimate audio experience.

Ear (2) delivers an authentic sound experience, boasting Hi-Res Audio certification and LHDC 5.0 technology. Users can also create their own Personal Sound Profile by completing a hearing test through the Nothing X app. Ear (2) will then adjust the equaliser settings accordingly in real-time for optimal sound quality. The earbuds feature an 11.6 mm custom driver for deep, powerful bass and crystal-clear highs, and a new dual-chamber design enhances the overall sound quality with smoother airflow. Moreover, Ear (2) features Dual Connection for easy device switching, improved wind-proof and crowd-proof Clear Voice Technology, and Personalised Active Noise Cancellation that adapts to the unique shape of a user's ear canal.

"We are excited to introduce Ear (2) as a significant upgrade to our debut product Ear (1), which sold over 600,000 units," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. "With Ear (2), we've re-engineered everything from the ground up and utilised cutting-edge technology to create the ultimate personal listening experience."

Truly Authentic Sound

Ear (2) is Hi-Res Audio certified for a truly immersive sound experience that transports you to the recording studio. LHDC 5.0 codec technology ensures that even the finest sound details are delivered to an industry-leading standard, transmitting frequencies up to 24 bit/192 kHz at speeds of up to 1 Mbps.

Featuring an 11.6 mm dynamic driver with a custom diaphragm, Ear (2) boasts enhanced acoustic performance. The redesigned combination of polyurethane and graphene materials delivers even richer high frequencies and deeper, softer bass. Plus, the unique dual-chamber design creates a larger space for smoother airflow and even clearer sound.

Re-engineered Brilliance

Ear (2) is a mighty refinement compared to Nothing's first-generation audio product. It provides users with a more personalised and seamless listening experience, catering to their everyday needs. Including Dual Connection, Personal Sound Profile, and Nothing's most advanced Clear Voice Technology and Active Noise Cancellation yet.

Dual Connection

Ear (2) offers Dual Connection, which allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between playing music or receiving calls. For instance, if a user is enjoying music on their laptop and receives a call on their phone, Ear (2) will automatically alert them of the incoming call. They can easily answer the call using the press control of the earbud, and when the call is finished, the earbuds will automatically resume playing music from the laptop.

Personal Sound Profile

Nothing set out to create an audio product that could cater to each individual's listening requirements. Ear (2) allows users to create a Personal Sound Profile with their hearing ID. After taking a hearing test in the Nothing X app, Ear (2) adjusts the equaliser levels in real-time to match the user's hearing for an optimal listening experience.

Clear Voice Technology

For the clearest calls, Ear (2) features Nothing's best Clear Voice Technology yet. With three high-definition microphones on each earbud and an AI noise reduction algorithm that can filter out over 20 million sound samples, Ear (2) can eliminate background noise and enhance the user's voice during calls in real-time.

Active Noise Cancellation

Ear (2) is engineered with Nothing's best noise cancellation technology yet, achieving up to 40 dB of noise reduction. With Personalised Active Noise Cancellation tailored to the exact shape of a user's ear canal and Adaptive Mode that automatically adjusts the noise reduction level based on your environment in real-time, Ear (2) provides the optimal noise cancellation experience.

Enhanced Performance

Ear (2) can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case (with ANC turned off). With fast charge, it can deliver up to 8 hours on a 10-minute charge. Ear (2) also supports wireless charging up to 2.5W and can reverse charge on compatible devices like the Nothing Phone (1).

Ear (2) is built to withstand everyday needs with an IP54 water-resistance rating for its earbuds, while the charging case is IP55 for extra peace of mind.

For a more comfortable and precise user experience, Ear (2) has press controls to avoid any accidental touches and discomfort of tapping into the ear canal. Users can skip tracks, switch between noise cancellation modes, and adjust volume - all with a press. The controls can be customised for individual needs in the Nothing X app, which is a one-stop-shop for everything Ear (2) and is available to download from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Quick Connection

Ear (2) supports Google Fast Pair on Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows devices. Once connected to the Phone (1) in Game Mode, the earbuds will automatically turn on Low Lag Mode for an enhanced gaming experience. For non-Phone (1) users, they need to manually turn on Low Lag Mode in the Nothing X app.

Price and Availability

Ear (2) will be priced at £129/$149 and will be available first on nothing.tech starting from 22 March.

On 23 March, Ear (2) will be available to purchase in-person at the Nothing Store Soho in London and select Kith stores worldwide, including the US, France, and Japan.

From 28 March, Ear (2) will go on general sale across all of Nothing's global partners both online and offline, including StockX (US only).

About Nothing

Nothing is here to make tech fun again. Established in 2020, the London-based company is building an open ecosystem of products for users seeking a new era of innovation.

In just two years, Nothing has proved that there is room for an alternative. Phone (1), one of the most anticipated tech launches in recent times, was listed in Time Magazine's best inventions of 2022. Together with Nothing's two audio products, Ear (1) and Ear (stick), the company has sold over 1,000,000 units worldwide. In December 2022, Nothing opened its first retail space - Nothing Store Soho, which is thriving in London's cultural hub.

Nothing's mission is backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), EQT Ventures and C Ventures to name a few. High profile investors include Steve Huffman (CEO and Co-founder of Reddit), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt), Tinie Tempah (Musician), Axel Christofer Hedfors & Sebastian Ingrosso (Swedish House Mafia), and Casey Neistat (YouTuber).

