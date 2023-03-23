Blue Water Partners with HTR Resorts

Blue Water heads into 2023 with an exciting new management partnership and portfolio expansion

OCEAN CITY, Md., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water has recently partnered with HTR Resorts to manage operations of their properties. HTR Resort properties are best-in-class RV, camping, and glamping resorts throughout America with a focus on providing unforgettable experiences for their guests.

Blue Water Logo (PRNewswire)

With nine existing properties, HTR plans to expand their portfolio with ten new properties each year. This rapid expansion has taken place in some of the top US travel destinations and has proven to drive high customer loyalty with exceptional service. HTR Resort strives to further develop in 2023 with Blue Water's management partnership while reflecting on its successful growth since 2021.

Below are the additions to Blue Water's campground management portfolio partnership with HTR:

HTR Acadia (formerly Somes Sound View Campground), Mount Desert, ME

HTR Adirondacks (formerly Singing Waters Campground), Old Forge, NY

HTR Black Hills (formerly American Buffalo Resort), Rapid City, SD

HTR Door County (formerly Egg Harbor Campground), Egg Harbor, WI

HTR Durango (formerly Lightner Creek Campground), Durango, CO

Jellystone Park™ of Estes, Estes Park, CO

HTR Niagara (formerly Branches of Niagara ), Grand Island, NY

HTR Moab (formerly ACT Campground), Moab UT

HTR TX Hill Country (formerly By the River Campground), Kerrville, TX

"We're thrilled to have found a like-minded managing partner in Blue Water," said Minh Tran, HTR Managing Partner. "With our combined focus on creating and improving irreplaceable assets and commitment to the guest experience, we look forward to taking our operations to the next level as we continue to grow our portfolio."

"We are excited to partner with HTR Resorts and to connect with their guests," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "We look forward to continuing the HTR Resort expansion while ensuring the Blue Water standard of exceptional guest experiences."

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn | Facebook

About HTR:

HTR Resorts acquires, develops, and manages RV, camping, and glamping resorts in highly sought-after destinations throughout the U.S. HTR's commitment to excellence is a staple of every asset brought on, with a commitment to constant improvement and focus on growth. Visit htrinvestors.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Tim Wright, The Cyphers Agency Ruby Mercer, Blue Water Tim @thecyphersagency.com rmercer@bwdc.com 301.655.9320 410.213.1900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Water