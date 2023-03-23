Talos Energy and its Partners Announce Submission of Unit Development Plan for Zama Project in Mexico

HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) and the other Zama Unit Holders Wintershall Dea, Harbour Energy plc ("Harbour") and Petróleos Mexicanos ("Pemex"), today announced that on March 23, 2023, Pemex, as operator, submitted the Zama Unit Development Plan ("UDP") to Mexico's National Commission of Hydrocarbons ("CNH") for formal approval. An Integrated Project Team ("IPT") comprised of individuals from all four Zama Unit Holders has been established to manage the development and operation of Zama going forward.

The Zama UDP envisages two offshore fixed platforms, 46 dry-tree wells, and oil and gas transportation to new facilities in Terminal Maritima Dos Bocas. The Zama Unit Holders have also finalized agreements for oil and gas marketing and facilities use based on globally recognized market indices and terms consistent with international best practices. Front-End Engineering and Design ("FEED") work is expected to continue while awaiting UDP approval from CNH, expected within the next six months, allowing for a subsequent Final Investment Decision ("FID") to be made after all regulatory approvals are obtained.

The Zama Unit Holders have formed an IPT to manage project delivery and operations during the construction phase. The IPT is designed to provide technical, operational and execution expertise, leveraging the talents from each of the Zama Unit Holders. The IPT will report to the Zama Unit Operating Committee, which includes representatives from each of the companies. Talos, together with Pemex, Wintershall Dea and Harbour, will co-lead different work groups within the IPT. Talos and Pemex will co-lead the planning, drilling, construction, and completion of all Zama wells and co-lead the planning, execution, and delivery of Zama's offshore infrastructure. Talos, Pemex, and Wintershall Dea will co-lead the project management office.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "Today's announcements represent an important step in moving the Zama project forward. The UDP provides an efficient development plan that we expect to advance this discovery to first production. Separately, the IPT provides important roles for each of the Zama Unit Holders, a structure which we believe best leverages the talents of each organization and optimizes project governance. We understand the importance of this project to Mexico and look forward to continuing our collaboration as we look towards formal approval and to advance the project to FID."

Zama was discovered in 2017 and fully appraised in 2019 by the Block 7 consortium, which includes Talos, Wintershall Dea and Harbour. Zama is being developed to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which represents over 10% of Mexico's current oil production. Production is expected to be comprised of approximately 94% oil of excellent quality, with API gravities of between 26° and 29°. Zama has been awarded "strategic project" status by Pemex and the Mexican Government. As per the Unitisation Resolution from March 2022, initial participating interests are Pemex 50.4%, Talos 17.4%, Wintershall Dea 19.8% and Harbour 12.4%.

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise toward the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage initiatives along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

