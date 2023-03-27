Cora Therapeutics Announces $1M In Seed Funding

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cora Therapeutics, a Toronto based life sciences start up, is pleased to announce the company has raised $1M in Seed funding. This support represents the closure of the second round of seed funding and was led by NYC based Irongate Capital Advisors. A total of $1.8M of seed funding has been raised to date by Cora Therapeutics.

Cora Therapeutics Logo (CNW Group/Cora Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

Led by Dr. Kieran Murphy, Cora Therapeutics, is dedicated to delivering innovative research-based solutions for whole body health. Cora Therapeutics has developed DNA HALO, a powerful formulation of antioxidants protecting both cellular and mitochondrial DNA from nuclear and medical radiation. It is a patented blend of ingredients from natural sources, compliant with strict U.S. and Canadian regulatory bodies. The formulation has been optimized for over a decade within leading institutions and currently has 4 issued patents globally. 6 clinical papers have been published in peer reviewed journals validating the work driven out of collaborations with Dalhousie University, University of Toronto, and McMaster University.

Cora Therapeutics will use the funds to fuel the launch of DNA HALO in North America. They will be targeting, medical professionals, medical imaging patients, air travel professionals, frequent fliers, military personnel, and the health-conscious public.

Dr. Kieran Murphy commented, "We have demonstrated the efficacy of DNA HALO in protecting DNA from radiation induced injuries. It is now time for us to commercialize! We are thrilled to have closed this round and we are grateful for the support of all our investors. Irongate's investment validates our mission and is essential for our next stage of growth. We are truly excited to bring this revolutionary product to the market."

Hamlet Yousef, Managing Partner from Irongate noted, "Our mission is to direct capital to the highest-performing investments in the advanced technology arena, with a specific focus on dual-use innovations. We are excited about the broad applications for DNA HALO in the medical, consumer and military communities. We believe DNA Halo can help address noted in a recent Pentagon study highlighting the increased risk of cancer among aviators and astronauts. We are excited to partner with Dr. Murphy and the team at Cora Therapeutics to help military professionals, the medical community, and beyond."

About Cora Therapeutics:

Cora Therapeutics is dedicated to delivering innovative research-based solutions for whole body health. It has developed DNA HALO, an advanced antioxidant formulation developed by physicians and supported by extensive scientific data. DNA HALO helps to prevent cell damage from free radicals due to oxidative stress.

Learn more about Cora Therapeutics at www.coratherapeutics.com and DNA HALO at www.haloantioxidant.com

About Irongate Capital Advisors:

At Irongate Capital Advisors, our mission is to direct capital to the highest-performing investments in the advanced technology arena, with a specific focus on dual-use innovations in aerospace, defense & intelligence, and national security. We believe these segments are poised to achieve significant growth by meeting known requirements in the operational landscape, and by serving complementary demand in the civilian economy.

Learn more about Irongate Capital Advisors at www.irongatevc.com

