Engage VC Backs Kim Technologies Accelerated GTM and R&D

ATLANTA, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim, the no-code, SaaS, patent-protected document generation, assembly, and workflow automation platform, announced that it has been backed by Atlanta based Engage VC, the collaborative innovative and corporate venture platform with the largest strategic grouping of major corporations.

www.ask.kim (PRNewswire)

Engage provides capital and mentorship to innovative and market leading technology companies. It brings together category-leading corporations that have joined forces to support companies building the future of enterprise and establish the Southeast as a leading innovation hub. Kim joins the Engage Enterprise Go-to-Market program which is designed to streamline the process for companies to work with the most influential corporations in the world.

Engage is backed by 14 industry-leading enterprises and Georgia Tech. Engage partners include Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Power Foundation, Georgia Tech, Goldman Sachs, The Home Depot, Honeywell, Inspire Brands, Intercontinental Exchange, Invesco, Invest Georgia, Tech Square Ventures, UPS, and Wellstar.

"We are thrilled to bring Kim into our program," said Bill Nussey, Engage's Partner. "Kim's technology not only streamlines and automates tedious and manual document flows that bog down legal, HR and other corporate departments, but they have also made the product so easy and fast to adopt that any user or department can be up in running in hours."

Karl Chapman, CEO Kim, said, "Working through the selection process with the Engage team was hard, fun and rewarding. We would have benefited from it even if we had not agreed on a deal. Kim has achieved many milestones since it was formed, but in a few years, when we look back, I think we will recognize this as one of the most significant. This step helps us support our existing customers, win new customers and continue driving our technology forward."

For further information, please contact Becky Roberts: rebecca.roberts@kimtechnologies.com

About Engage

Engage is a first-of-its-kind collaborative corporate venture and innovation platform to give growing businesses what they need most — access to customers and markets. Georgia Tech and Tech Square Ventures, provide tools, portfolio support and resources to companies on the platform. Engage is headquartered in Georgia Tech's Technology Square. www.engage.vc

About Kim

Kim is a no-code, SaaS, patent-protected document generation, assembly and workflow automation tool. Kim's Enterprise solution is proven with Fortune 500 organizations in legal, compliance, contract management, company secretarial, office productivity and other functions. www.kimdocument.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kim Technologies