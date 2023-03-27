eProductivity Software Acquires Tharstern Group

The acquisition extends ePS' global presence in the SMB print market

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eProductivity Software (ePS), a global leader in transformational technology for the print and packaging industries, is announcing that it has acquired UK-based Tharstern Group, a management information system (MIS) software provider serving hundreds of customers, primarily in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as in North America, Australia, and South Africa.

eProductivity Software (ePS) is a leading global provider of industry-specific business and production software technology for the packaging and print industries. The company's integrated and automated software offerings and point solutions are designed to enable revenue growth and drive operating and production efficiencies (PRNewswire)

ePS is a leading provider of innovative business and production software technology for the print and packaging industries, serving customers of all sizes and across all industry segments globally. The addition of Tharstern furthers ePS' inorganic growth strategy and pursuit of delivering greater value to customers and the industry at large. It also further solidifies ePS' leadership position in the SMB print segment and continues to drive geographical diversification of the business while adding new technologies to the ePS portfolio.

"We are excited to welcome Tharstern's customers and talented employees to the ePS family," said Gabriel (Gaby) Matsliach, CEO of ePS. "We will continue to support Tharstern's existing customers with the same enthusiasm they have come to expect, and we look forward to providing them with additional value by leveraging ePS' global presence, industry knowhow, and rich product portfolio."

Tharstern's team members will participate in advancing ePS' cloud offering, growth strategy, and driving expanded customer value.

"We are very excited to join the ePS family and we are confident in the additional value ePS can bring to our customers," said Keith McMurtrie, CEO of Tharstern. "ePS has the technology, solutions, and global reach to enable continued growth and success across the Tharstern customer base for years to come."

About eProductivity Software

eProductivity Software is a leading global provider of industry-specific business and production software technology for the packaging and print industries. The company's integrated and automated software offerings and point solutions are designed to enable revenue growth and drive operating and production efficiencies. eProductivity Software is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with offices worldwide. With over thirty years dedicated to delivering best-in-class technology to the packaging and printing industries, it is the company's deep-held philosophy that eProductivity Software succeeds when its customers thrive. For more information, please visit www.ePSsw.com.

About Tharstern Group Ltd

Tharstern is a leading provider of management information systems for the print and packaging industries. Since 1984 the company has been developing business workflow solutions designed to help their customers automate their business processes and streamline their workflow. The company is based in Colne, UK and has hundreds of customers throughout the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and South Africa.

