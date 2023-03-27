The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) Evolves to Become a Health & Wellness Education Platform; Appoints Longtime Faculty Member & Integrative Health Pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra as Chief Wellness Officer

IIN enters a new era of integrative wellness with a series of strategic partnerships. The first: A landmark partnership with Chopra Global to bring healing to the world.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) was founded 30 years ago and is the world's leading online health and wellness coaching school with the largest global presence of health coaches and the most esteemed faculty the industry has to offer. Today, IIN announces their evolution into the world's largest integrative health education and certification platform, in partnership with Chopra Global.

As these two leading wellness brands come together in a shared mission to heal the world, IIN also announces the appointment of world-renowned physician, best-selling author and esteemed IIN faculty member Dr. Deepak Chopra as Chief Wellness Officer. The leader in online health and wellness education now has one of the pioneers in integrative medicine advising on course content creation and strategy, as well as supporting IIN as it catapults into a new era of growth.

"I'm honored to partner with IIN to take the coaching movement and wellness education to its next stage of evolution. Coaches and teachers are indispensable resources at a time when we must restore well-being at both personal and societal levels. Together, IIN and Chopra Global will be formidable leaders in the movement towards a healthier world."

- Dr. Deepak Chopra, Chief Wellness Officer of IIN

Beginning in March 2023, IIN expanded their health, wellness, and coaching offerings to include all Chopra education courses, including courses on meditation, yoga, Ayurveda, and a newly refreshed best-in-class health coaching training, to help get folks started on their wellness journey.

Through this first of many new strategic partnerships, IIN is poised to lead the charge into this new era of integrative wellness, offer industry leading continued education for its premier graduates and bring excellence in wellness education to the masses in its mission to heal the world.

"This landmark partnership will help IIN better serve our students and graduates in their pursuit of health and happiness, as well as offer Chopra Global's vast network of coaches and teachers even more opportunities to thrive. Dr. Deepak Chopra and Chopra Global are deeply aligned with IIN's philosophy, values, and spirit, and we are honored that Dr. Chopra is bringing his unparalleled insights and knowledge of how to achieve balance and well-being to his work with us."

- Lynda Cloud, Chief Executive Officer of IIN

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)

The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) , who pioneered the health coaching profession 30 years ago, is evolving into the world's leading health education platform with the largest global presence of Health Coaches – over 160,000 coaches and teachers in over 175 countries. Today, IIN is actively healing the world through landmark partnerships, including Chopra Global, and groundbreaking online courses that cover a wide range of wellness topics with our new integrative health education and certification platform. An IIN education empowers you to transform your health, find your passion, and live your happiest, healthiest life.

About Chopra Global

Chopra Global is a leading integrative health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2,000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive and mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

