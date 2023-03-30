Nissan and Habitat for Humanity renew collaboration, celebrate 18 years of building homes, communities and hope around the world

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan U.S. is renewing its commitment to Habitat for Humanity with an $800,000 donation. This year, Nissan and Habitat are celebrating their 18th year of helping families build their homes and strengthening communities around the world.

"Affordable housing in communities where our customers live and our employees work is incredibly important to Nissan," said Chandra Vasser, Nissan vice president, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and president of the Nissan Foundation. "We are thrilled to continue our support of Habitat for Humanity with this contribution and through the collaborative work of our employees who volunteer to support home builds alongside future homeowners."

Nissan's collaboration with Habitat began in 2005 when it donated 50 trucks and mobilized employees to assist in home building following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in the U.S. Gulf Coast region. Since then, Nissan has contributed more than $20 million to support Habitat projects in the U.S. and around the world. Throughout the years, Nissan has donated 160 vehicles to local Habitat organizations to support construction activities and disaster recovery efforts. Nissan employees have also contributed more than 112,400 volunteer hours, working alongside future homeowners, in communities near Nissan's major manufacturing and operational locations, including San Diego, Atlanta, Canton, Miss., and Nashville, Tenn.

"Nissan has been a valuable partner to Habitat for more than 18 years," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "The broad support Nissan has provided over the years – from financial contributions to product donations – has played a significant role in our efforts to build homes alongside families and create thriving communities. We are proud to partner with Nissan and look forward to helping even more families build affordable and sustainable housing around the world."

Nissan also will sponsor Habitat's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project later this year. The project, which has been on hiatus since 2019 due to the coronavirus global pandemic, will be held in Charlotte, N.C. from Oct. 1 – Oct. 6. Future homeowners will work alongside hundreds of other volunteers from around the world to build 20 homes.

