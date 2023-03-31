Southwest Airlines named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 by Newsweek

Carrier recognized for Companywide efforts to support women in the workplace

DALLAS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) celebrates earning a spot on Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023. The Dallas-based carrier received recognition for providing a strong and inspiring workplace for women.

"We're committed to providing a supportive environment where women at Southwest can thrive," said Elizabeth Bryant, Senior Vice President People, Learning, & Development at Southwest Airlines. "In 2022, 44% of our workforce was female, and their value to the Company is immeasurable. As a Company dedicated to its People, we're proud to advocate for all Employees."

Newsweek teamed up with Plant-A Insights Group to conduct a large-scale employer study to collect a sample set of 37,000 women working for companies across 34 industries and over 224,000 company reviews. They selected the top 600 companies from categories such as work-life balance, sustainability and awareness, compensation and benefits, and corporate culture among others. View the full list of honorees.

"Our People are the Heart of Southwest, and we'll continue to put them first by fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace," said Juan Suarez, Vice President Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at Southwest Airlines. "Women at Southwest Airlines make incredible contributions to our great Company. Our President Emeritus, Colleen Barrett—the first woman president in the U.S. airline industry—built a Culture at Southwest that treats every Employee like Family. We are thankful for this recognition from Newsweek and remain dedicated to being a great place to work for women."

In addition to the carrier's efforts to be a best place to work for women, Southwest® is inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals. In September 2022, Southwest supported Girls in Aviation Day events through a partnership with Women in Aviation International (WAI). It also proudly sponsors women-focused nonprofit organizations throughout the country that focus on important matters like women's equality, education, leadership and career development, entrepreneurship, public leadership, and creating equitable workplace environments, to name a few. Through these investments, the airline aims to join together with community partners to make lasting, positive impacts that benefit women and the communities where Southwest Employees and Customers live and work.

To learn more about careers with Heart, join the Southwest Airlines Talent Community.

