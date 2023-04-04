HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN CONSORT HONORS DANI STEPHENSON WITH PLATINUM CHAMPIONS AWARD

Music & Film Executive Honored for Charitable Work

LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world turns its attention to Buckingham Palace in anticipation of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, Dani Stephenson reflects on receiving the Platinum Champion honor.

Dani Stephenson, Platinum Champions Award (PRNewsfoto/Straight Forward Group) (PRNewswire)

Stephenson received a uniquely designed Platinum Champion Jubilee pin and a signed certificate from Her Majesty The Queen Consort on behalf of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. With over five thousand nominations for the prestigious honor, Dani was handpicked by an esteemed panel of judges that included Ade Adepitan (MBE), Gyles Brandreth, Elaine Paige (OBE), Felicity Kendal (CBE), Julie Siddiqi (MBE), Myleene Klass, and Her Majesty The Queen Consort herself.

Stephenson was recognized for his work with Straight Forward Giving, the charity he founded in 2015. The organization's initiatives have helped thousands of people from underprivileged and deprived communities receive access to education and mentorship while taking strides to facilitate social mobility through the power of music, film, and art.

Realizing the importance of volunteering early on, Stephenson started donating his time at the age of 16. He continues to volunteer for charities like the Prince's Trust Foundation as a mentor, UNICEF, LEWA, Street Child, and The Royal Versailles Ball at the Palace of Versailles as Patron. On Feb 8 2022, Dani was awarded the prestigious "Points of Light" for his charity's continued nationwide contributions. He was invited to 10 Downing Street as a recipient of the honor which was awarded by United Kingdom's late Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. And on January 26 2023, Dani was honored with The British Citizen Award in recognition of the positive impact he's had on the society at large, which was presented to him at The Palace of Westminster in London, England.

About Dani Stephenson:

Dani Stephenson is an entertainment executive, producer, philanthropist, and serial entrepreneur. He's the founder of Straight Forward Group, encompassing the worlds of music, technology, art, philanthropy, film & TV.

In the music industry, Dani has worked with such artists as Dr. Dre, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, P Diddy, Big Sean, Rita Ora, Rich The Kid, Anne Marie, Dave, and Skepta, to name a few. He co-produced the Billboard Top-charting single "The Mack" ft. Fetty Wap and Mack Morrison and continued his foray into the industry by signing talent to his Straight Forward Music Group who contributed to projects like Drake's 5x Platinum Billboard-winning album "Scorpion," Megan Thee Stallion's 2x Grammy-winning single "Savage," Cardi B's BET-winning album "WAP," and Lil Nas X's Grammy-nominated single "Montero."

In the world of film, Dani executive produced the original song "Nach Mera Hero" for the blockbuster Marvel production "Eternals" and has worked on various Netflix and Amazon Original series like "Champion" and "Jungle."

