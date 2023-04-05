Commvault Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) - Commvault will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings results on May 2, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET at http://ir.commvault.com.

To access the call by phone, please click on the Registration Link and you will be provided with dial in details and a unique PIN. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.commvault.com.

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Protection Platform that spans all your data – regardless of whether your legacy or modern workloads live on-premises, in the cloud, or spread across a hybrid environment. Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software as a Service via our Metallic portfolio. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

