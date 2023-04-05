Erie Insurance earns American Heart Association's Workforce Well-being Platinum award

ERIE achieves the highest national level award for more than 10 years in a row

ERIE, Pa., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) has been recognized by the American Heart Association (AHA) with a national Platinum level award for its commitment to employee health and well-being as measured in the Association's 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™.

ERIE was among the top 9% nationally to achieve Platinum level recognition out of the nearly 400 organizations that completed the scorecard in 2022. ERIE has earned the highest-level award for more than 10 years in a row.

The American Heart Association developed the Workforce Well-being Scorecard in collaboration with top scientists and industry experts to reflect the latest evidence-based science on workforce health and well-being.

The scorecard evaluates factors such as a company's mental health policies, organizational well-being strategies to address burnout, health equity measures, employee financial resources and more to provide a comprehensive assessment of an employer's culture of health.

"ERIE's investment in health and well-being programs shows how much we care about our employees and their families," said ERIE benefits analyst MaryAnn Marchant, who coordinates several of the company's health and well-being programs. "It's our culture of caring that keeps us motivated to listen to our employees, explore new offerings and always strive to be an excellent and innovative partner in their health and well-being."

ERIE employees and their families have access to comprehensive health and wellness programs that include annual biometric health screenings, health risk assessments, mental health awareness, lifestyle and condition management coaching, and programs that encourage exercise, healthy eating and yearly medical and dental exams.

Research has shown that investing in a culture of health in the workplace and supporting the mental and physical well-being of employees is vital to employee engagement and retention, productivity and successful business outcomes.

"We're pleased that the scorecard data and AHA comparisons affirm that ERIE's programs are supporting a thriving workforce and our employees and families are taking steps to improve and maintain their health and live well," said Jody Irwin, ERIE's director of benefits. "While we're grateful for this national recognition, ultimately for ERIE, it's about caring about the people who are serving our agents and customers."

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

