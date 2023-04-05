SOUR PATCH KIDS® Drums Up the Future for HBCU Students with Mischief for Change Scholarship Program

The Third Annual Program is in Partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund and HBCU Marching Bands

EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUR PATCH KIDS is calling current or prospective students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) seeking scholarship funds to participate in the third annual "Mischief for Change" scholarship program. The brand has committed $1 million in scholarships over five years for eligible students attending HBCUs. To date, the program has supported 21 students attending HBCUs across the country – future changemakers who were selected for demonstrating how they are/will change the world for the better. SOUR PATCH KIDS is proud to partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) for this program that inspires change and invests in the next generation of Black leaders.

"The Mischief for Change scholarship is helping empower students who are the next generation of changemakers," said Candyce Jefferson, Senior Brand Manager for the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand. "The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is about playful mischief, and this scholarship supports students who challenge the norm to spark meaningful social change. We are excited to welcome the 2023 scholars into the family and partner with HBCUs to support Black students pursuing their education and aspiring to positively transform the world."

"Sample Our Schools"

SOUR PATCH KIDS is also calling "atten-hut" to HBCU marching band fans who want to create a free, custom marching band sample kit as part of the "Sample Our Schools" program – a first-time campaign element. Users can mix fight song tracks from Morehouse College, Tuskegee University, and Winston-Salem State University marching bands to produce custom tracks. Fans can post their own mix using the samples and tag @TheRealSourPatchKids on TikTok for a chance to be featured on the brand's social media page and help spread the joy and talent found at HBCUs.

HBCUs play an unmatched role in elevating Black students and the Black community. Many students rely on scholarship funds to help with the significant financial challenges as college costs have risen.

"We are thrilled to partner with the 2023 Sour Patch Kids Mischief for Change scholarship and are appreciative of them supporting our students," TMCF CEO & President Dr. Harry Williams said. "We are aligned in enhancing pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students. Our mission is to foster student success through educational excellence and prepare the next generation of workforce talent. When students are afforded these types of scholarship opportunities, they experience the kind of economic mobility that is life-changing and can have generational impact."

Participation in the "Sample our Schools" program and applications for the SOUR PATCH KIDS Mischief for Change scholarships can be found via the "Sample our Schools" landing page, Sourpatchkids.com/mischiefforchange. Applications for the SOUR PATCH KIDS Mischief for Change scholarship are currently open and will close on May 8 at 11:59 PM ET. Winners will receive one of 10 scholarships.

More information about the scholarship and the "Sample Our Schools" campaign, created by DAVID Miami, can be found at Sourpatchkids.com/mischiefforchange or tune into the brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels at @SourPatchKids.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

