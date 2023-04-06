A-GAME BEVERAGES, INC. SIGNS U.S. SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR TYLER ADAMS AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

Adams represents the latest addition to the A-GAME All-Star athlete roster which includes sports legends Johnny Damon and Bo Jackson.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-GAME Beverages, Inc. is proud to announce its partnership with U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and Leeds United midfielder, Tyler Adams. As a professional athlete, Adams understands the importance of staying hydrated and energized throughout a game. Formulated with the ideal ratio of sodium + potassium to create the ultimate hydration experience, A-GAME is the perfect choice for athletes who demand the best from their sports beverages.

Soccer star Tyler Adams partners with A-GAME Beverages, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"I'm excited to become a brand ambassador for A-GAME, a company that shares my values of hard work, dedication, and pushing yourself to be your best," said Adams. "As an athlete, I know the importance of staying hydrated and fueling your body with the right nutrients, and A-GAME does just that. I'm looking forward to representing the brand both on and off the field."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyler to the A-GAME family," said Randall F. Greene, chief executive officer and co-founder, A-GAME Beverages, Inc. "He's impressive on and off the field, and embodies the qualities that we look for in our brand ambassadors - hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. We can't wait to see what he will achieve with A-GAME by his side."

Known for his relentless commitment to excellence and for being a leader on and off the field, Adams started his soccer career with the New York Red Bulls and quickly rose to the top of the soccer world. His most recent achievement was his appointment as the captain of the United States men's national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Adams was the youngest captain at the tournament and the youngest USMNT captain at the World Cup since 1950.

As part of the partnership, Adams will be featured in A-GAME advertising campaigns and will also work with the company on community outreach initiatives. Together, A-GAME and Adams will promote healthy lifestyles and active living to inspire others to be their best selves. Adams' recognition of the importance of proper hydration and nutrition makes him an ideal spokesperson for A-GAME.

With Adams as its newest brand ambassador, A-GAME is poised to continue its trajectory toward becoming the go-to sports drink for athletes of all levels who demand the best. This partnership builds on the brand's existing sports relationships with the US OPEN Pickleball Championships and the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series held at Dover Motor Speedway.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with 8 essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, pure Icelandic glacier water, and is available in a variety of delicious, innovative flavors. Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball All-Star, chairman and co-founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor and Board of Directors member, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera and professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages.

For more information or to find A-GAME near you, visit www.drinkagame.com.

