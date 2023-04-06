Dominion DMS partners with Dealership For Life.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with Dealership For Life, which has assisted dealers in creating custom programs to brand their businesses, administrate their program, train their staff, and produce retention and sales and service profits that set new standards in the industry.

"The partnership we see between VUE and Dealership For Life has allowed my team to perform their jobs easily and efficiently. The ease of use and availability of all dealership data at the click of a button is priceless. All departments are able to maximize productivity which in turn creates happy customers." - Roger Beckley, Executive Manager, Blakely Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Dealership For Life offers increased profitability, retention, and engagement with their loyalty program.

According to NADA, 86% of your retained customers WILL repurchase from you!

Increased retention rates (45%+).

Track real-time marketing, sales & service data with our transparent and easy Dealer Dashboard.

Increase Repeat Sales, RO Count, & Dollars per RO.

Email Open Rates (30%+) & Click Rates (3%+) above the industry average.

The customer landing page directs customers directly to your inventory & service schedule pages.

Mobile app: high engagement rate with prompts & push notifications + social media redirects!

"Dealership for Life has been an authorized vendor with VUE by Dominion since 2022. Our partnership is seamless, with no lag time at all on data requests or implementation". - Michele Zimmerman, Vice President, Dealership For Life.

On average, loyal customers are worth up to 10x as much as their first purchase. 49% of consumers agree they spend more after joining a loyalty program, and 83% of consumers said loyalty programs make them more likely to continue doing business with certain companies.

"Customers are the lifeblood of a dealership, and it is imperative to raise customer satisfaction to the highest level possible. That's why Dominion DMS partners with companies that help raise these standards while giving the dealerships a powerful yet easy-to-use core DMS at $0. Our mission is to help your dealership thrive." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason dealers should reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what Dominion DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE platform, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

