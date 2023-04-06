Requis Inc. partners with Procore Technologies to streamline procurement and supply chain services for the global construction industry

HOUSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Requis, a SaaS platform that brings transparency, innovation, and simplicity to the construction industry, today announced a partnership with Procore Technologies, a leading global provider of construction management software. This partnership enables owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors to enhance collaboration, communication, and visibility for construction projects. Requis will be partnering with a global company with more than 14,000 customers and one million projects in 150 countries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Procore, a global leader in construction management software, combining Requis' innovative procurement (RFx, NDA management), supplier onboarding, information management, asset visibility, and sustainable solutions," said Richard Martin, CEO of Requis.

"The addition of Requis to Procore's App Marketplace compliments our mission by giving our users a world-class platform ecosystem to deliver capital projects globally while promoting carbon management and circular activities through the project lifecycle. We look forward to a prosperous partnership," said Kris Lengieza, vice president of global partnerships and alliances at Procore Technologies, Inc.

This partnership integrates procurement and RFx management into construction project planning and scheduling. Through information transparency, construction schedules avoid delays due to deficient materials. Using Requis' directories, project managers, engineers, and procurement departments have access to a broader pool of potential prequalified vendors. Requis' innovative digital solutions are purpose-built for the construction industry.

To learn more about this partnership, please visit Procore's App Marketplace .

About Requis

Requis is a SaaS platform that brings transparency, innovation, and simplicity to the construction industry by connecting buyers and sellers of construction materials. Requis is where construction professionals, suppliers and vendors, and collaborators complete procurement and ESG activities. We are an integrated supply chain solution that digitizes procurement and sourcing activities and consolidates supplier information in a crowdsourced solution.

About Procore Technologies, Inc.

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

