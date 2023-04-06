The Time is Now for Toyota's All-New 2023 Prius and Prius Prime

PLANO, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota's ready to capture drivers' hearts with the completely redesigned all-new 2023 Prius and Prius Prime - and the new "This is Prius Now" marketing campaign brings an equally fresh perspective.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9150351-toyota-all-new-2023-prius-and-prius-prime/

"The new campaign showcases the transformed Prius in an entirely new light," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "The all-new Prius and Prius Prime's styling, performance and high-tech features will redefine what customers think, feel and expect when they think of Prius."

Toyota developed the integrated Prius/Prius Prime campaign with its Total Toyota (T2) model in mind. The T2 model integrates efforts to create a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural marketing and the mainstream market.

The "This is Prius Now" campaign showcases a unified creative style throughout the spots, highlighted below.

In the spot titled "Black Sheep," created by Saatchi & Saatchi, viewers see white sheep popping up throughout an urban landscape. In the next scene, a black Toyota Prius makes its way down a street past a herd of white sheep. The Prius stands out and takes off down the street displaying its sleek styling and performance. Saatchi & Saatchi also created "Shadow," a playful spot in which the Prius' shadow is chasing it around town, showcasing the Prius' advanced features and bold design along the way. The spots were directed by Rich Lee with Framestore Pictures.

In Conill Advertising's spot titled "Buzz," directed by Alan Masferrer, news of the all-new Prius spreads like wildfire, generating buzz and excitement as phones light up with the news, breaking conventions with its daring design – embodying the pioneering spirit of the new generation of Latinos.

InterTrend Communications developed two spots for the campaign, directed by Brendan Vaughan. In the spot "Reborn," an artist, like the Prius, is both smart and stylish. Together, the artist and her muse, the Prius, create an artistic masterpiece. In "Exhilarating," the Prius' stylish, powerful performance energizes a DJ, enabling him to create a vibrant performance of his own.

Media Placements

The "This is Prius Now" Toyota Prius and Prius Prime campaign extends across linear TV, digital video, cinema, digital content, programmatic, out-of-home billboards, paid social, and search. High profile Network Prime cable, and sports programming includes NBA Playoffs and Finals, MLB Sunday Night games, NFL Draft, Gold Cup Tournament, WillowTV, and shows including "The Great North," "Grey's Anatomy," and more. Digital content/video includes partners such as the HBO Max Sequential Stories, Hulu's "Taste the Nation," Peacock, Univision, and more. Partnerships include the Official Vehicle of the 2023 Met Gala, the Latin American Music Awards, NYLON and NYLON House, Forbes, Amazon, YouTube, La Entrevista podcast on Pandora, among others. Paid Social runs across TikTok, Meta, Snapchat, Reddit, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Twitch.

The broadcast spots are available for viewing here. For images and credits, please click here.

About the 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime

The Toyota Prius enters the 2023 model year as a completely transformed model. With a sleek new exterior design, a reimagined interior and an amped up hybrid powertrain, this new Prius is built for style, performance and efficiency. It is the hybrid reborn – without compromise. The all-new 2023 Prius brings sporty style with a coupe-inspired shape. Its sleek silhouette, low roofline, smooth body panels and widened rear are proportionally balanced by available 19-inch wheels and the interior features a clean, modern design combined with high tech displays and ambient lighting.

Toyota Prius comes well-equipped at a starting Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $27,450 for the Prius LE grade and Prius Prime SE grade starts at an MSRP of $32,350, excluding the Dealer Process and Handling fee. The Prius arrived at Toyota dealerships in early 2023 and the Prius Prime is expected this May. The 2023 Prius is available in LE, XLE and Limited grades, and the 2023 Prius Prime will be available in SE, XSE and XSE Premium grades.

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to carbon neutrality, the Prius Prime is part of our portfolio approach to moving "beyond zero carbon emissions." With eleven hybrids, two plug-in hybrids, the new bZ4X battery electric vehicle and zero emission hydrogen fuel cell technology Mirai, Toyota is committed to finding highly efficient and zero emission solutions that fit customers lifestyles across the US. Through this wide range of products, Toyota's goal is to provide all customers with exciting and affordable options to join our Beyond Zero mission to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible...as quickly as possible. As a symbol of that commitment, the 2023 Prius will be the first Toyota vehicle to wear a new "Beyond Zero" badge, a global effort to achieve carbon neutrality in our products, manufacturing, and beyond.

2023 Toyota Prius Key Features Include:

Sporty new design with sleek silhouette, larger wheels and modern interior

Most fuel-efficient Prius ever with up to 57 MPG combined manufacturer rating

More powerful hybrid system delivers 60% more horsepower with up to 196hp

Upgraded electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive available

Toyota Audio Multimedia standard with available 12.3-inch touchscreen

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 System standard

2023 Toyota Prius Prime Key Features Include:

Up to 44-Miles of manufacturer-estimated all electric range, 75% more than prior generation

Fuel sipping manufacturer-estimated 52 combined MPG in hybrid mode

Hybrid System with nearly 100-HP gain for improved 0-60 time

New Traffic Jam Assist technology to aid drivers in stop-and-go traffic

Toyota Audio Multimedia with 12.3-inch touchscreen and JBL Premium Audio available

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com

Media Contacts:

Paul Hogard

Toyota Motor North America

469-292-6791

paul.hogard@toyota.com

Ava Weaver

Saatchi for Toyota

469-357-2114

ava.weaver@saatchi.com

For customer inquiries, please call 800-331-4331.

View original content:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America