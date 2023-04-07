AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER JAMES G. KRUEGER, MD, PhD

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) announced today that James G. Krueger, MD, PhD, will join its Board of Directors. Dr. Krueger is the David Martin Carter Professor in Clinical Investigation and Head of the Laboratory for Investigative Dermatology at The Rockefeller University in New York, NY, USA. He also serves as Senior Attending Physician and Co-Director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Science and as Chief Executive Officer of The Rockefeller University Hospital.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. James Krueger to our Board of Directors. Dr. Krueger's expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of inflammatory skin disorders will add tremendous value to our team," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA.

"We welcome Dr. Krueger to our Board of Directors! His leadership and research experience will prove to be an invaluable resource as we continue to work towards our vital mission and provide hope to those suffering from skin diseases," said Dr. David Norris, President of ASA.

Dr. Krueger has practiced at Rockefeller University Hospital for 25 years and is certified by the American Board of Dermatology. His research group at The Rockefeller University was the first to conduct clinical trials with specific, targeted immune antagonists in psoriasis and this work established that elimination of pathogenic T-cells from skin lesions could reverse the full pathological phenotype of psoriasis. Since then, his group has used immune-based therapeutics to dissect inflammatory pathways in psoriasis and to conduct parallel pharmacogenomic studies that define mechanisms of targeted therapeutics in human populations.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

ASA is a unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, and has evolved over 36 years into a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer, and important inflammatory and genetic skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to advance research, champion skin health – particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2023 Seal of Platinum Transparency.

