HUB INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES ITS TEAM WIDE 2023 ASSOCIATE SPONSORSHIP OF RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today it returns with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) as the primary sponsor of Jack Harvey's No. 30 entry at the 2023 Honda Indy Toronto event scheduled to take place on July 14-16 at Exhibition Place along the shores of Lake Ontario. HUB will also be a full-season associate sponsor of the team and will appear on driver Graham Rahal's No. 15 entry, team uniforms and equipment.

"We've loved every second of the ride since becoming a RLL sponsor, and we're honored to be associated with prominent drivers like Jack Harvey," said Larry Lineker, HUB Executive Vice President and a member of HUB's Executive Management Team. "High-performance is central to HUB's values and what has empowered HUB to provide tailored, high-performing solutions to help clients like RLL continue to adapt to today's evolving market."

HUB has deep ties to both the racing and auto industry, supporting the risk management needs of nearly 40% of auto dealerships in Canada. HUB also insures 13 of the full-time INDYCAR drivers, which accounts for half of the field. HUB has insured RLL for more than six years and has been a partner of RLL as an associate sponsor of Graham Rahal's No. 15 car for three years.

In 2022, HUB was the primary sponsor of Christian Lundgaard's entry at the Honda Indy Toronto, one of the marquee races on the INDYCAR circuit and one of the largest sporting events in Toronto since the pandemic. The 2023 season marks Harvey's fourth full season of INDYCAR competition. His best start to date is second place in the 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and 2020 GMR Grand Prix and his best finish is third in the 2019 Indianapolis Grand Prix.

"We are thrilled to once again team up with HUB," said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. "We see this as much more than a sponsorship – it's an opportunity to showcase our shared values - a dedication to both our industries, a winning spirit and culture of going above and beyond to maximize performance and gain advantage."

For more information about RLL Racing, visit www.rahal.com. To learn more about HUB, visit hubinternational.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2023, the team begins its 32nd year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato -- their 33 poles, 109 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 - Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 96 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2023 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.

