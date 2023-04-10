COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announces the following Webcast:
What:
M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast
When:
April 26, 2023 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Where:
http://www.mihomes.com
How:
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above
Contact:
Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,
amhunker@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8225
Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
mkirkendall@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8021
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com
The company is expected to report first quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.