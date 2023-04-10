SKY ZONE TO BRING ACTIVE PLAY TO SARATOGA SPRINGS, UTAH

Family of Local Entrepreneurs to Open Utah's First Sky Zone

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced it will open the company's first Utah park in Saratoga Springs. Franchisees and siblings, Katherine, Dalton and Myreya Paspuel bring their extensive entrepreneurial experience to Sky Zone's introduction to the Beehive State.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

"Our family has always been drawn to businesses that help serve the community, and after enjoying a day with my nieces and nephews at Sky Zone, I was inspired by how the park experience brings communities together," said franchisee Katherine Paspuel. "We quickly learned Sky Zone has a robust roadmap in place for business owners and a proven path to profitability, so we knew it was the perfect investment for us. We cannot wait to bring the high-flying fun to Saratoga Springs families."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

"Rapid and profitable growth within the active entertainment space continues to attract entrepreneurs looking for investment opportunities," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development. "We are thrilled that Utah's first Sky Zone is on the near horizon."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com .

