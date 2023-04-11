5 of the Biggest Distractions on the Road

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

ERIE, Pa., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2023 road trip season approaches, people are getting ready to hit the road and take a vacation. If you are one of the millions of travelers packing up to head out, be careful. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving accidents claim over 3,000 lives a year.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Erie Insurance wants to know, what distracts you behind the wheel. (PRNewswire)

According to an Erie Insurance survey, 56% of respondents said they plan on traveling more than 100 miles from home. The vast majority (80%) said they will travel by car, SUV or truck.

When asked what distracts them the most while driving, here's a list of the top five distractions:

Things outside the window – Also called "rubbernecking." The typical example includes staring out the window while passing a car accident at a slow speed. Passengers – Nearly half the respondents (44%) said they are distracted by other passengers in their vehicle when driving. Of those, 40% say children distract them the most, followed by a spouse or significant other. Cell Phones – While more than one-third (35%) answered that they never use their phone while driving, the remaining 65% admitted to a variety of activities such as using GPS and making and receiving calls. Trying to eat or drink – Nearly twice as many males (23%) are most distracted by trying to eat or drink compared to females (13%). The radio or music playing – Face it, you've rocked out to your favorite jam behind the wheel. And apparently so has 6% of our survey respondents.

The definition of distracted driving is really any activity that takes your attention away from the road and the primary task of driving. So, this road trip season, be mindful of your activities and where your attention should be at all times.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online by Falls on behalf of Erie Insurance, from February 12 through February 25, 2021, among 500 U.S. residents ages 18 and older. Falls established the sampling quotas, designed the questionnaire, tabulated the survey response, and managed the overall project. Falls used Dynata (Plano, TX) to administer the survey via the internet, including mobile devices, to Dynata's captive U.S. panels who met the age, gender and regional demographic criteria.

