Guidehouse Insights Explores Opportunities for Lighting Manufacturers to Capitalize on Mercury-Containing Light Source Bans

Bans on mercury-containing light sources will have the greatest impact on linear fluorescent lighting and associated LED retrofit products



BOULDER, Colo., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores opportunities for lighting manufacturers to capitalize on bans on mercury-containing light sources, the challenges the lighting industry will encounter as new restrictions are implemented, and ways in which regulations concerning the sustainability of materials used in lighting products are likely to eventually affect LEDs.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

Energy efficient lighting technologies have historically been exempted from many restrictions on hazardous substances, but bans on light sources containing mercury that are soon going into effect in some regions are likely to become widespread. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, though prohibitions on mercury-containing light sources will effectively ban multiple lighting technologies, users of the large global installed base of linear fluorescent lamps will be most affected, increasing demand for linear retrofit LED products.

"The negative effects of mercury on human health and the environment are well established and these regulations are not being met with meaningful public resistance," says Wendy Davis, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Restrictions will primarily impact customers with low interest in investing in lighting, who will respond to decreased product choice in diverse ways."

Though current policy developments primarily target light sources that contain mercury, increased scrutiny of facets of sustainability beyond energy efficiency are likely to affect LED products in the future, according to the report.

Guidehouse Insights recommends lighting manufacturers and energy services companies offer a variety of inexpensive replacement options for the linear fluorescent installed base, governments prepare for mass disposal of fluorescent lamps, and the lighting industry proactively assess the sustainability of materials used in all products.

The report, Lighting Bans Will Predominantly Affect the Linear Lamp Market, analyzes opportunities for lighting manufacturers to capitalize on bans on mercury-containing light sources while easing the transition for reluctant customers. It describes the challenges the lighting industry and local communities are likely encounter as new restrictions are implemented, and considers the future trajectory of regulations concerning the sustainability of material used in lighting products. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Lighting Bans Will Predominantly Affect the Linear Lamp Market, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse

+1.646.941.9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights