Majority of American consumers would be more likely to use a 3D body and foot scanning app based on FDA-cleared tech with medical-grade precision over one without this credential

BOSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online shopping has been around for 20 years, yet consumers still struggle to find the right size in clothing and footwear. Existing solutions like size charts and quiz-based size recommendation tools do not significantly alleviate the problem; in fact, more than 60% of consumers buy more than one size, according to Business Insider . Not surprisingly, consumers – who are likely frustrated with sizing issues – are open to new, higher tech alternatives for finding the right fit. According to a new Harris Poll commissioned by NetVirta , a fit technology leader and creator of Verifyt®, 62% of American consumers would be likely to use 3D smartphone scanning for their body and feet to determine the correct apparel and footwear sizes when shopping online. That number jumps to nearly 78% among American consumers ages 18-44.

New NetVirta/Harris Poll: 78% of American Consumers Ages 18-44 Indicate They Would Likely Use Smartphone 3D Scanning App to Find Correct Footwear/Apparel Size When Shopping Online (PRNewswire)

It's clear that credibility of the scanning technology plays a role in consumers' openness to using such apps. When shopping online for clothing and footwear, nearly 7 in 10 American consumers (69%) would be more likely to choose a scanning app based on FDA-cleared technology with medical-grade precision over another app without this credential. The Verifyt app, which derives a user's 3D body shape in under a minute, was adapted from NetVirta's proprietary CurveCapture® technology. This medical scanning solution provides thousands of physicians in 13 countries the ability to scan their patients using a smartphone. Today, CurveCapture® is the world's only FDA-cleared smartphone technology for 3D body shape scanning.

"The Harris Poll/NetVirta results indicate people are now ready for such technology," said Jeff Chen, CEO and co-founder of NetVirta. "It's clear that consumers value Verifyt's medical origins – a testament to its credibility. Our precision provides consumers the confidence to choose the right size from home, and ultimately results in a seamless shopping experience with fewer returns and happier customers."

Verifyt, the world's only solution capable of 3D scanning the full body, feet and head, is compatible with most smartphone models (released since 2017). It helps reduce returns and increase conversions in many different product categories, including intimates, footwear, sports equipment and apparel. Beyond these immediate benefits, Verifyt provides a bridge to future applications including virtual try-ons and the metaverse.

Survey Method: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NetVirta from March 14-16, 2023 among 2,052 U.S. adults ages 18+. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact charlotte@cgprpublicrelations.com.

